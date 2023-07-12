Demand for Peripheral Vascular Devices is expected to surge at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2021-2031| Penumbra, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., iVascular S.L.U., Biosensors International Group Ltd

The global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market was valued at USD 19.0 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow up to USD 35.6 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Peripheral vascular disease is a blood circulation disorder, which reduces the flow of blood through blood vessels located outside the heart and brain. When these vessels do not supply sufficient blood, it results in the abnormal functioning of organs. Peripheral vascular device are used to measure blood flow from arteries and veins. Peripheral vascular device would be in demand due to its minimally invasive endovascular treatment, rising prevalence of diseases such as diabetes & obesity and growing aging population.

Market Trends and Drivers

The rapid growth in the geriatric population is one of the major factors driving the demand for peripheral vascular devices as this population segment is at a greater risk of developing peripheral vascular diseases, such as atherosclerosis and aneurysms. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), by 2050, the world’s population of people aged 60 years and older will double to 2.1 billion as well as the number of persons aged 80 years or older will triple by 2050 to reach 426 million.

As a result, age, genetic, and lifestyle factors can lead to a buildup of plaque in the arteries. Globally, it is estimated that more than 200 million people are suffering from peripheral vascular diseases (Source: National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), 2021). Furthermore, according to the American College of Cardiology 2020, peripheral arterial disease (PAD) affects 8.5 million individuals in the US, and the prevalence of these diseases rises with age and is greater than 20% in the patient population aged above 80 years.

Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Segmentation

Product

Interventional Catheters

Guidewires

Stents

PTCA Balloons

Atherectomy Devices

Chronic Total Occlusion Devices

Synthetic Surgical Grafts

Embolic Protection Devices

IVC filters

Others

Application

Congenital Heart Defect Correction

Coronary Thrombectomy

Angioplasty

Valvuloplasty

Percutaneous Valve Repair

Others

End-use

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Major Players in the Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market

The key players in the market are Abbott (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Cardinal Health (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (US), Merit Medical Systems (US), Penumbra, Inc.(US), Koninklijke Philips N.V.( Netherlands), iVascular S.L.U (Spain), and Biosensors International Group Ltd. (Singapore), among others.

