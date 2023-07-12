Global Sales of Sepsis Diagnostics are projected to top a valuation of USD 1181.5 million by 2031 – Roche Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bruker Corporation, Abbott Laboratories

The global Sepsis Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 503.4 million in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow up to USD 1181.5 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Sepsis is a potentially fatal illness that arises when the body’s immune system attacks its own tissues in reaction to an infection. When the infection-fighting processes turn on the body, they cause organs to function poorly and abnormally. Septic shock can develop from sepsis. This is a sudden reduction in blood pressure that can cause serious organ damage and even death. Treatment with antibiotics and intravenous fluids as soon as possible enhances the chances of survival.

Market Trends and Drivers

Rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections will augment the market growth during the forecast period. Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), also known as nosocomial infections, are a major cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide. The most common hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are urinary tract infections, pneumonia, and sepsis. HAIs can lead to sepsis in immunocompromised patients, geriatric patients, and patients suffering from chronic illnesses.

In the U.S., the incidence of sepsis among hospitalized patients is rising by 8.7% per year. It is estimated that there are more than 1,000,000 incidences of sepsis among hospitalized patients annually in the nation {Source: CDC, 2018). With the rapid increase in HAIs worldwide, the demand for sepsis diagnostic products is also expected to rise in the coming years.

Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market Segmentation

Product

Instruments

Blood Culture Media

Assay Kits and Reagents

Technology

Microbiology

Molecular Diagnostics

Immunoassays

Flow Cytometry

Pathogen

Bacterial Sepsis

Fungal Sepsis

Others

Testing Type

Laboratory Testing

PoC Testing

End-use

Hospitals and specialty clinics

Pathology & Reference Laboratories

Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

Major Players in the Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market

The key players in the market are bioMérieux (France), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), T2 Biosystems (US), Luminex (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bruker Corporation (US) and Abbott Laboratories (US), among others.

