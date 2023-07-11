Airway Management Devices Market Size is Anticipated to Increase During the Study Period to 2028

The Global Airway Management Devices Market to 2028 Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of Airway Management Devices Market.

This report provides pinpoint analysis for changing competitive dynamics. It offers a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or limiting market growth. It provides a five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how they Airway Management Devices Market is predicted to grow. It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future and helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments.

Rise in Prevalence of Respiratory Disorders to Drive Airway Management Devices Market During 2022–2028

Based on product, the global airway management devices market is segmented into infraglottic devices, supraglottic devices, laryngoscopes, resuscitators, and others. In 2021, the infraglottic devices segment held the largest share of the market. The growing demand for single-use airway management devices is anticipated to offer significant opportunities to the market during the projected period. Based on end user, the global airway management devices market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical care centers, and others. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021.

The global airway management devices market growth is mainly attributed to the rising prevalence of respiratory disorders. Chronic respiratory diseases are among the most prevalent noncommunicable diseases worldwide due to the increase in the unhealthy environment and occupational and behavioral inhalation. This spectrum of diseases includes chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, interstitial lung disease, pulmonary sarcoidosis, and pneumoconiosis (such as silicosis and asbestosis). According to the World Health Organization (WHO), COPD is the third leading cause of death globally. In 2019, ~3.23 million people died globally due to COPD.

Major Key Players Covered In This Report: Teleflex Incorporated; Smiths Medical; Medtronic; Intersurgical Ltd; Ambu A/S; Medline Industries, Inc.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Armstrong Medical; Mercury Medical; and Cook Medical LLC are among the leading companies operating in the airway management devices market.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Airway Management Devices market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Airway Management Devices market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The most typical indication of COVID?19 is an acute respiratory infection, with the predominant symptoms of fever, dyspnea, and cough. As the disease progresses, the patients develop increasing breathlessness due to airway obstruction with decreased oxygen saturation. Airway interventions in emergency departments are mainly required to support these breathless patients. The treatment ranges from giving oxygen through a non-rebreather mask, nebulization, non-invasive ventilation (NIV), and even tracheal intubation to optimize and support ventilation.

For instance, around 5% of suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients will develop severe hypoxia or acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), necessitating tracheal intubation in the emergency department. Therefore, the COVID-19 pandemic raised the demand for airway management devices. Airway management devices were crucial in providing care to people critically suffering from the disease, who often struggled to breathe naturally. Although these devices did not cure COVID-19, they could keep a severely ill patient alive until they recover enough lung function to breathe independently. Thus, COVID-19 had a positive impact on the airway management devices market.

The research on the Airway Management Devices market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Airway Management Devices market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

