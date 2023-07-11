North America Concussion Market New Innovations and Future Expansion 2021-2028

North America Concussion Market was valued at US$ 2,719.8 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3,528.2 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2028. According to the Brain Injury Research Institute’s report, nearly 1.6–3.8 million athletes suffer from concussions annually. A study by the American Academy of Pediatrics states that sports-related concussion cases are highest among high school athletes and on the rise among younger athletes. For instance, 10% of all contact sports athletes sustain concussions yearly. Also, an athlete who sustains concussions is four to six times more prone to experience a second concussion. Further, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report states that an estimated 273,272 children aged 17 years or younger were treated in the US emergency departments (EDs) intended for nonfatal traumatic injuries (TBIs) related to sports and recreation in 2016.

Nihon Kohden Corporation

BrainScope Company Inc.

Abbott

Compumedics Limited

InfraScan, Inc.

Novasignal Corporation

Elekta AB

Integra Lifesciences

NanoDiagnostics, Inc.

Medtronic

In this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of:

By Type

Treatment

Diagnosis Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Computed Tomography (CT) Scans X-Ray Others



By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Country

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Market Analysis and Insights: North America Concussion Market

North America Concussion Market report elaborates the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the North America Concussion industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption space of North America Concussion . The report also conducted a PESTEL analysis of the industry to check the most influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry.

Some of the key queries answered in this report:

-What can we estimate about the anticipated growth rates and also the North America Concussion industry size by 2028?

-What will happen in the coming existing and emerging markets?

-Which are the five top players within thee North America Concussion market?

-How can the North America Concussion market change in the upcoming years?

-Which product and application will take a share of the North America Concussion market?

What will be the market value and size of the North America Concussion market throughout the forecast period?

-What are the market opportunities and challenges two-faced by the key vendors?

-Who are the major competitors and what is their strategy?

-What are the barriers to entry for new players in the market?

-What would be the upcoming North America Concussion market behaviour forecast with trends, challenges, and drivers for development?

-What business opportunities and dangers are faced by vendors in the market?

-Which would be North America Concussion industry opportunities and challenges faced by most vendors in the market?

-What will be the outcomes of this market SWOT five forces analysis?

