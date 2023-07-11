North America Compounding Pharmacies Market 2021, Future Developments, Key Vendors, Regional Analysis and Industry Scope by 2028

North America Compounding Pharmacies Market was valued at US$ 4,997.65 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7,786.73 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028.

North America includes the US, Canada, and Mexico. The market in North America held a significant share in the global market during the year 2020. The United States offers significant growth opportunities in the compounding pharmacies market, which is expected to drive the market’s growth at a considerable pace. Compounding pharmacy or compound pharmacy makes drugs prescribed by doctors for specific patients with needs that commercially available drugs can’t meet. Pharmacists customize medication for skin conditions and rare diseases as per each patient’s unique needs, as long as that drug is not available from a drug manufacturer. In the United States, as per the International Academy of Compounding Pharmacists (IACP), there are 56,000 community-based pharmacies and about half of them directly serve local patients and doctors. Moreover, as per IACP, 7,500 compounding pharmacies specialize in advanced compounding services; out of which 3,000 make sterile products. Compound drugs are exempt from FDA-approval as many compounding pharmacists mix up ingredients as per need.

Top Key Players Listed in the North America Compounding Pharmacies Market 2021 – 2028 Report Are:

Avella specialty pharmacy B.Braun Melsungen AG Fagron, Inc Fresenius Kabi AG PharMEDium Healthcare Holdings, Inc Triangle Compounding Pharmacy US Compounding Inc Vertisis Custom Pharmacy



In this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of:

By Product

Oral Medications

Topical Medications

Suppositories

Others

By Therapeutic Area

Pain Medications

Dermatological Applications

Hormone Replacement Therapies

Others

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

The North America Compounding Pharmacies Market 2021 – 2028 Competitive Viewpoint:

This analysis is a useful resource for investors, shareholders, industry planners, and new and existing businesses trying to broaden their reach within the current Market situation. While focusing on top companies and their corporate strategies, market presence, operative segmentation, aggressive outlook, geographical growth, pricing and price structures, the study painstakingly takes into consideration the market analysis.

Reason to buy this report:

• Understand the Current and future of the North America Compounding Pharmacies Market in both Established and rising markets.

• The report enlightens the massive patterns, causes, and impact factors globally and regionally.

• The latest developments within the North America Compounding Pharmacies market and details of the industry leaders alongside their market share and methods.

• It looks into vital developments like extensions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions on the horizon.

• Analysis the market’s potential, preferred position, opportunity, difficulty, restrictions, and hazards on a world and regional level.

