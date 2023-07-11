North America Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends up to 2028

North America Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market was valued at US$ 760.52 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1,060.40 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028.

The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing incidence of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) leaks and growing developments for CSF management products. However, the risk associated with CSF shunts hinders the market growth.Brain and spinal injuries are the most common causes of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) leak in adults, necessitating CSF management. According to the Journal of Neurosurgery, more than 69 million people globally are expected to suffer from traumatic brain injuries annually. Therefore, it is expected that brain and spinal injuries are among the major driving factors for CSF management.Other leading factor for the CSF leak among adults and elders is high blood pressure, which is majorly caused due to shift in lifestyle and unhealthy habits. Similarly, the increasing number of older people leads to rising incidences of high blood, which ultimately leads to an increasing risk of idiopathic intracranial hypertension (IIH).

Medtronic

Integra Life Sciences Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

DePuy Synthes

Sophysa

BeckerSmith Medical

Möller Medical GmbH

Natus Medical Incorporated

Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG

By Product

CSF shunts

CSF drainage systems

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Neurological Centers

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

