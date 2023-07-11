Mixed Reality Headsets Market is expand at a CAGR of 21.3% to reach USD 22.2 Billion by 2032 – HTC Corporation, Lenovo, LG Electronics Inc., and Samsung

The global Mixed Reality Headsets Market was valued at USD 3.2 Billion in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow up to USD 22.2 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period.

Mixed reality headsets are devices that allow users to experience both virtual and real-world environments at the same time. These devices can be used for a variety of purposes, including gaming, education, and work. Mixed reality headsets typically include a head-mounted display, sensors, and a controller. The head-mounted display provides a virtual environment for the user, while the sensors track the user’s movements and the controller allows the user to interact with the environment.

Market Trends and Drivers

Growing penetration of VR and AR technologies across various applications such as automotive, gaming, healthcare, education, industrial; and retail is expected to drive the mixed reality headsets market growth over the forecast timespan. These devices are being rapidly adopted in retail, from apparel to home décor, to attract customers and increase brand loyalty. These devices allow retailers to immerse the customers in customized worlds.

In recent years, augmented reality & virtual reality technologies for collecting sights and sounds have gained popularity due to technological advancements. In addition, the accessibility of numerous electronic items like tablets, and other smart devices interoperable with augmented reality and virtual reality technologies has resulted in a major expansion of market prospects. In January 2022, Microsoft Corporation Inc. debuted its HoloLens 2 mixed reality headset in India. The headset’s artificial intelligence, time-of-flight depth sensor, and semantic understanding enable users to interact with holograms in a more realistic manner.

Global Mixed Reality Headsets Market Segmentation

By Technology

Augmented Reality

Virtual Reality

By Product

Head-mounted Display

Smart Glasses

By End-user

Entertainment

Healthcare

Aerospace & defense

Automotive

Retail

Industrial

Others

Major Players in the Global Mixed Reality Headsets Market

The key players in the Mixed Reality Headsets Market Apple Inc., Atheer, Inc., Dell, GlassUP S.r.l, Google LLC, The Hewlett-Packard Company, HTC Corporation, Lenovo, LG Electronics Inc., and Samsung. among others.

