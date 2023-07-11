Modular Construction Market Potential Growth Opportunities and Competitive Landscape Report to 2031

Global Modular Construction Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Modular Construction Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Modular construction is a building method where sections of a structure are built in a factory and then transported to the site for assembly. This type of construction is often used for hotels, office buildings, and apartment complexes. The benefits of modular construction include reduced construction time, improved quality control, and increased safety.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in modular construction technology. One is the use of prefabricated or modular components in construction projects. This allows for greater flexibility and faster construction timelines. Additionally, the use of technology in modular construction is increasing. This includes the use of 3D printing, robotics, and virtual reality. These technologies allow for greater accuracy and efficiency in construction.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the modular construction market. One is the increasing cost of traditional construction methods. Modular construction is often more cost-effective than traditional methods, making it an attractive option for developers and construction companies. Additionally, modular construction can often be completed in a shorter timeframe than traditional construction, which is another key driver of the market.

Another driver of the modular construction market is the increasing awareness of the benefits of modular construction. As more people become aware of the advantages of modular construction, such as its cost-effectiveness and shorter construction timelines, the demand for modular construction is likely to increase.

Market Segments

The Modular Construction Market is segmented into type, material, end user, and region. By type, the market is categorized into permanent and re-locatable. Depending on material, the modular construction market is divided into steel, wood, concrete, and others. On the basis of end user, the market is fragmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Modular Construction Market report includes players such as ATCO, Anderco Pte. Ltd., Giant Containers Inc., Honomobo Corporation, Lendlease Corporation, SG Blocks, Inc., Skanska AB, Speed House Group of Companies, Supertech Industries LLC, and Tempohousing.

