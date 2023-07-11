Customer Data Platform Market Growing Popularity And Emerging Trends – Adobe (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), Salesforce (US),

New York, Global Customer Data Platform Market from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Customer Data Platform Market . The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, rest Blockchain Market raints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A customer data platform (CDP) is a centralized platform for collecting, storing, and managing customer data. A CDP gathers data from multiple sources, including online and offline interactions, and makes it available in a single, unified view. This data can be used to create targeted marketing campaigns, improve customer service, and increase sales.

A CDP is different from a traditional data warehouse in that it is designed to provide real-time data access and analysis. This means that marketers can use the data to create targeted, personalized campaigns that are more likely to convert into sales. Additionally, a CDP can be used to improve customer service by providing a single view of the customer that can be used to resolve issues more quickly.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in Customer Data Platform technology are:

Increased focus on customer data privacy and security: In the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal and other data breaches, there is a heightened focus on customer data privacy and security. CDPs are being designed with privacy and security in mind, with features such as data encryption and user access controls.

Increased integration with other marketing technologies: CDPs are being designed to work seamlessly with other marketing technologies, such as marketing automation platforms and CRMs. This integration allows for a more holistic view of the customer journey and helps marketers better target their audiences.

Increased use of artificial intelligence: CDPs are making use of artificial intelligence to help marketers better understand their customer data. AI-powered features like predictive analytics and customer segmentation are becoming more common in CDPs.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the customer data platform market are the need for real-time data processing, the need for scalability, and the need for customer data privacy and security.

The customer data platform market is driven by the need for real-time data processing. This is because customer data is often scattered across different silos, making it difficult to get a complete picture of the customer. In addition, customer data is often changing, making it difficult to keep track of the latest information. The customer data platform enables organizations to process customer data in real time, so they can always have the most up-to-date information.

The customer data platform market is also driven by the need for scalability. This is because customer data sets can be very large, and they can grow very quickly. The customer data platform enables organizations to scale their customer data processing so they can keep up with the growth.

Finally, the customer data platform market is driven by the need for customer data privacy and security. This is because customer data is very sensitive, and it needs to be protected from unauthorized access. The customer data platform enables organizations to keep their customer data safe and secure.

Market Segments

By Component

Platform

Services

Professional Services

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-premises

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Application

Personalized Recommendations

Predictive Analytics

Marketing Data Segmentation

Customer Retention and Engagement

Security Management

Others

By Verticals

BFSI

Retail and eCommerce

Media and Entertainment

Travel and Hospitality

Telecom and IT

Healthcare

Others

Key Players

Adobe

IBM

Oracle

Microsoft

Salesforce

SAP

Teradata

NTT Data

Aspire Systems

Cybage

Leasdspace

Zoho

