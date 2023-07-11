Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share, Comprehensive Analysis Poised for Strong Growth in Future by 2030

Point of care testing (POCT) is described as medical diagnostic testing at or near the point of care that is, at time and place of patient care. The purpose of POCT is to provide immediate information to physicians about the patient’s condition. POCT is an important diagnostic tool used in various locations in the hospital such as the intensive care unit (ICU), the operating room (OR), and the emergency department (ED). The market growth is primarily attributed to increase in prevalence of infectious diseases, product developments and launches, and rise in number of CLIA-waived POC tests. However, product recalls are expected to hamper the market growth.

The point of care diagnostics market is witnessing substantial growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Certain factors such as sudden rise in coronavirus infections and exponential growth in COVID-19 diagnostic kits played a prominent role in the growth of the point of care diagnostics market during the pandemic. In addition, the growing demand for rapid test kits for faster diagnosis at public places is also estimated to have positive impact on the market growth.

The point of care diagnostics market study offers an all-inclusive analysis of the major strategies, corporate models, and market shares of the most noticeable players in this market. The study offers a thorough analysis of the key persuading factors, market figures in terms of revenues, segmental data, regional data, and country-wise data. This study can be described as most wide-ranging documentation that comprises all the aspects of the evolving Point of care diagnostics market.

The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of Point of care diagnostics market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2023–2030? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Point of care diagnostics market during the forecast period?

Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Point of care diagnostics market?

What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Point of care diagnostics market across different regions?

What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Point of care diagnostics market?

What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Point of care diagnostics market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Point of care diagnostics market segments and regions.

Top Players Mentioned are-

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

Danaher

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC.

Abbott

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

Siemens AG

BD

BioMerieux SA

Polymer Technology Systems, Inc. (PTS)

Nova Biomedical

The report covers key developments in the Point of care diagnostics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Point of care diagnostics market are anticipated to have lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Point of care diagnostics market in the global market.

The report also includes the profiles of key players in Point of care diagnostics market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

