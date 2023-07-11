Shortenings Market Research Report, Industry Size, In-Depth Qualitative Insights, Explosive Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis 2021-2031 | Bunge Limited, ADM, Palsgaard, RIKEN VITAMIN Co. Ltd

New York, According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Shortenings Market” is expected to grow by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Shortenings are solid fats that are used in baking to create a tender, flaky texture in pies, pastries, and other baked goods. Unlike butter, which is a dairy product, shortenings are made from vegetable oils that have been hydrogenated to solidify them. This process also gives shortenings a longer shelf life than butter.

While butter is the traditional fat used in baking, shortenings can be a good alternative for those who are looking for a dairy-free option. Shortenings can also be helpful for creating a light, flaky texture in baked goods. When using shortenings, it is important to keep in mind that they will make the end product less healthy than if butter were used.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in shortenings technology include the development of plant-based shortenings, the use of enzymes to improve the texture and stability of shortenings, and the use of new technologies to improve the shelf life of shortenings.

Plant-based shortenings are becoming increasingly popular as consumers seek out more sustainable and environmentally-friendly options. In particular, palm oil-based shortenings are of interest due to their high stability and low cost. However, palm oil production has come under scrutiny in recent years due to its impact on the environment and human rights. As a result, companies are searching for alternative sources of palm oil or for ways to reduce the amount of palm oil used in their products.

Enzymes are being used more frequently to improve the texture and stability of shortenings. By modifying the structure of the fats, enzymes can improve the spreadability, flavor, and texture of the final product. In addition, enzymes can help to extend the shelf life of shortenings by preventing the formation of harmful compounds.

Key Drivers

There are a number of key drivers of the shortening market. One of the most important is the price of crude oil, as this is a major input into the production of shortening. Other important drivers include the prices of other fats and oils, global economic conditions, and government policies.

Crude oil prices have a significant impact on the shortening market as they are a major input into the production of shortening. When crude oil prices increase, the cost of production for shortening also increases, which can lead to higher prices for shortening.

Global economic conditions also play a role in the shortening market. When the global economy is strong, demand for shortening is typically higher as businesses use it in a variety of applications. However, when the global economy is weak, demand for shortening can decrease as businesses cut back on their use of it.

Market Segments

The shortening market report is bifurcated on the basis of source, application, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of source, it is segmented into palm oil, soybeans oil, sunflower seed oil, and others. Based on application, it is analyzed across HoReCa, bakery, confectionary, and others. By distribution channel, it is categorized into business to business and business to consumers. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Player

The shortening market report includes players such as Cargill Incorporated, Mallet & Company, Inc., Lonza Group AG, Bunge Limited, ADM, Palsgaard, RIKEN VITAMIN Co. Ltd., Natu’oil Services Inc., Roberts Manufacturing Co. Limited, and Agarwal Industries Pvt. Ltd.

