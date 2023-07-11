Native Starch Market Market is driven by increasing demand for processed food, GIS Report

Global Native Starch Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Native Starch Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Native starch is a type of starch that has not been chemically modified. It is typically found in grains, potatoes, and corn. Native starch is used as a thickener and binder in food products, as well as an adhesive in paper and textile manufacturing. Native starch is also a renewable source of energy. When used in food products, native starch can help to improve the texture, mouthfeel, and shelf life of the product.

Key Trends

The key trends in native starch technology are towards developing more efficient methods of production and developing new applications for native starch.

There has been a trend towards developing more efficient methods of production of native starch. This has included the development of new enzymes and fermentation technologies. There has also been a trend toward developing new applications for native starch. This has included the development of new starch-based materials and the use of native starch in food and pharmaceutical applications.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Native Starch market are the increasing demand for processed food and the growing preference for healthy and natural ingredients. The processed food industry is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years, owing to the changing lifestyle of consumers and the increasing disposable incomes. This is likely to boost the demand for native starch, as it is used as an ingredient in a wide range of processed food products.

In addition, the growing awareness about the health benefits of native starch is another major factor driving the market. Native starch is a source of dietary fiber and is low in calories, which makes it a healthy alternative to other starch products. Moreover, it is gluten-free and is suitable for people with celiac disease. This is expected to fuel the demand for native starch from health-conscious consumers.

Market Segmentation

The Native Starch Market is segmented by source, type, end-use, and geography. By source, the market is divided into corn, wheat, rice, potato, cassava, and others. By type, it is segmented into native waxy maize starch, native maize starch, native wheat starch, native potato starch, and others. By application, it is classified into food industry, cosmetics industry, pharmaceutical industry, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key Players in the Native Starch Market are Ingredion, Inc., Cargill, Inc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours, Tate & Lyle PLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Roquette Frères S.A., Euroduna Food Ingredients GmbH, BENEO GmbH, Kent Corporation and MGP Ingredients, Inc.

