Connected Motorcycle Market Will Grow Due to Increasing Demand for Two-Wheelers | Aeris, Autotalks Ltd., BMW AG

A connected motorcycle is a motorcycle that is integrated with technology that allows it to connect to the internet, and often other motorcycles and devices. This connection allows the motorcycle to share data and information with other connected devices, and often provides the rider with additional features and capabilities, such as navigation, music playback, and more.

Key Trends

The key trends in Connected Motorcycle technology are:

Increased adoption of motorcycle-specific aftermarket products: There is a growing trend of motorcycle riders adopting aftermarket products that offer connectivity features. This is driven by a desire for increased safety and convenience while riding.

More motorcycles with built-in connectivity: An increasing number of motorcycle manufacturers are offering models with built-in connectivity features. This trend is being driven by consumer demand for these features.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the connected motorcycle market are the increasing demand for two-wheelers, the need for real-time information, and the growing demand for safety features.

The two-wheeler market is growing at a rapid pace due to the increasing urbanization and the growing middle-class population. The need for real-time information and the growing demand for safety features are the key drivers for the connected motorcycle market.

Market Segments

By Service

Driver Assistance

Infotainment

Safety

By End User

Private

Commercial

Key Players

Aeris

Autotalks Ltd.

BMW AG

Continental AG

DXC Technology Company

Facomsa

IAV

KPIT Technologies Ltd

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

