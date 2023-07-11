Naturally Derived Sweeteners Market overview, trends, growth, demand, key players analysis and forecast 2021-2031 | Herboveda India Pvt. Ltd., GLG Lifetech Corporation, and Wisdom Natural Brands

Global Naturally Derived Sweeteners Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Naturally Derived Sweeteners Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Naturally derived sweeteners are those that are made from natural sources, such as fruits, vegetables, and honey. They are often used as alternatives to refined sugar, and can be just as sweet. Some common naturally derived sweeteners include agave nectar, maple syrup, and coconut sugar.

Key Trends

One of the key trends in Naturally Derived Sweeteners technology is the shift towards using more natural and less processed sweeteners. This is in response to consumer demand for more natural and less processed foods. Another key trend is the development of new sweeteners that are more natural and less processed than the traditional sugar and artificial sweeteners.

Key Drivers

There are a number of key drivers of the Naturally Derived Sweeteners market.

Firstly, the increasing awareness of the health risks associated with consuming artificial sweeteners is driving consumer demand for alternative, naturally-derived sweeteners.

Secondly, the growing trend for healthy living and the desire for natural and organic products is also fuelling demand for these types of sweeteners. Additionally, the increasing popularity of plant-based diets is driving demand for naturally derived sweeteners as they are often vegan-friendly.

Finally, the fact that many naturally derived sweeteners are low in calories and have a low glycemic index is also making them increasingly popular with health-conscious consumers.

Restraints & Challenges

The key restraints and challenges in Naturally Derived Sweeteners market are as follows:

Lack of awareness among consumers about the availability and benefits of naturally derived sweeteners. The high cost of these products as compared to artificial sweeteners. The limited availability of these products in the market. The lack of standardization in the manufacturing of these products.

Market Segments

The Naturally Derived Sweeteners Market is segmented by product type, form, nature, and region. By product type, the market is divided into stevia, palm sugar, coconut sugar, and others. Based on from, it is bifurcated into powder and liquid. On the basis of nature, it is classified into organic and conventional. Region-wise, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Naturally Derived Sweeteners Market includes players such as E. I. du Pont de Nemours Company, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Merisant Company, Tate & Lyle PLC, Cargill, Madhava Natural Sweeteners, PureCircle Limited, Herboveda India Pvt. Ltd., GLG Lifetech Corporation, and Wisdom Natural Brands.

