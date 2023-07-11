Mycoprotein Market analysis, Size, applications share, trends and Forecast 2021-2031 | Yutong Industrial Co. Limited and Shouguang Ftl Bio. Co., Ltd

Global Mycoprotein Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Mycoprotein Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Mycoprotein is a type of protein that is derived from fungi. It is a complete protein, meaning that it contains all of the essential amino acids that the body needs. Mycoprotein is low in fat and calories, and is a good source of fiber. It has a slightly nutty flavor and a chewy texture. Mycoprotein is used in a variety of food products, including Quorn, a meat-substitute product.

Key Trends

The key trends in Mycoprotein technology are:

Increased use of fermentation: Mycoprotein production typically involves fermentation, and this trend is expected to continue. This is due to the fact that fermentation can help to improve the quality and safety of mycoprotein products. Improved quality control: Quality control is an important aspect of mycoprotein production, and this is expected to continue to improve. This is due to the fact that mycoprotein products are becoming more widely available and consumed, and thus there is a greater need for quality control. Greater use of enzymes: Enzymes are often used in mycoprotein production, and this trend is expected to continue. This is due to the fact that enzymes can help to improve the quality and safety of mycoprotein products. Increased use of alternative proteins: Alternative proteins, such as soy protein, are being used more frequently in mycoprotein production. This is due to the fact that alternative proteins can help to improve the quality and safety of mycoprotein products.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Mycoprotein market are the growing popularity of plant-based protein foods and the increasing awareness of the health benefits of Mycoprotein. Mycoprotein is a type of protein made from fungi and is high in fiber and low in fat. It is a healthy alternative to meat and dairy products and has been shown to help reduce cholesterol and blood pressure. Mycoprotein is also a good source of vitamins and minerals, and is a complete protein, meaning it contains all the essential amino acids our bodies need.

Restraints & Challenges

The key restraints and challenges in the mycoprotein market include the lack of awareness about the product, stringent regulations, and the high cost of production. Mycoprotein is a protein-rich food source that is derived from fungi. It is a sustainable and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional meat sources. However, mycoprotein is not as widely known as other protein sources, such as soy or whey.

This lack of awareness can be a barrier to market growth. Mycoprotein is also subject to stringent regulations, as it is classified as a novel food ingredient in Europe. This classification requires extensive safety testing and approval from European authorities before it can be commercialized.

The high cost of production is another challenge facing the mycoprotein market. Although mycoprotein is a more efficient protein source than soy or beef, it is still more expensive to produce than these traditional sources.

Market Segmentation

The Mycoprotein Market is segmented by form, sales channel, and region. By form, the market is divided into minces and sliced. By sales channel, the market is bifurcated into supermarkets / hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and online stores. By region, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key Players in the Mycoprotein Market are Tyson Ventures, MycoTechnology, Inc., Temasek Holdings, General Mills, Beyond Meat Inc., Impossible Foods Inc., Quorn Foods, Marlow Foods Ltd, Yutong Industrial Co. Limited and Shouguang Ftl Bio. Co., Ltd.

