Non-Alcoholic Beer Market is expected to witness incredible Growth and forecast 2021-2031 | Erdinger Weibbrau, Arpanoosh CO, and Krombacher Braueri

Non-alcoholic beer is a type of beer that contains no more than 0.5% alcohol by volume. It is made using the same brewing process as regular beer, but the alcohol is then removed through either evaporation or by adding a type of yeast that does not produce alcohol. Non-alcoholic beer can be enjoyed by people who are unable to drink alcohol for medical reasons, or by those who are driving or operating machinery. It is also a popular choice for people who are trying to reduce their alcohol intake.

Key Trends

The key trends in Non-Alcoholic Beer technology are:

The use of new brewing methods to reduce the alcohol content of beer without compromising taste. The development of new fermentation techniques that allow for the production of beer with a lower alcohol content. The use of alternative ingredients such as fruits and spices to add flavor and interest to non-alcoholic beer. The development of new packaging methods that allow for the convenient storage and transportation of non-alcoholic beer.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the non-alcoholic beer market are the health benefits associated with alcohol-free beer, the increasing number of health-conscious consumers, and the changing social norms regarding alcohol consumption.

The health benefits of non-alcoholic beer include the fact that it is a low-calorie beverage and is rich in antioxidants. Additionally, non-alcoholic beer does not contain any of the harmful chemicals found in alcoholic beverages, making it a healthier choice for those looking to reduce their alcohol intake.

The increasing number of health-conscious consumers is a key driver of the non-alcoholic beer market as more people are looking for healthier alternatives to traditional alcoholic beverages. The changing social norms regarding alcohol consumption are also contributing to the growth of the non-alcoholic beer market as more people are choosing to abstain from drinking or to drink in moderation.

Restraints & Challenges

The major restraints for non-alcoholic beer market are as follows:

Different countries have different regulations regarding the maximum alcohol content that can be present in beer. In most of the European countries, the maximum alcohol content that is allowed in beer is 0.5%. This makes it difficult for manufacturers to produce non-alcoholic beer with a higher alcohol content.

There is a lack of awareness about non-alcoholic beer among consumers. This is because non-alcoholic beer is not marketed as aggressively as alcoholic beer. As a result, many people are not aware of the existence of non-alcoholic beer.

The major challenges for non-alcoholic beer market are as follows:

There is an increasing trend of health consciousness among consumers. This is because people are becoming more aware of the harmful effects of alcohol. As a result, many people are now opting for non-alcoholic beer.

The non-alcoholic beer market is intensely competitive. This is because it has to compete with the much-established alcoholic beer market. Moreover, the advertising and marketing expenditure on non-alcoholic beer is also very high.

Market Segments

The non-alcoholic beer market report is bifurcated on the basis of category, material, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of category, it is segmented into plain and flavored. Based on material, it is analyzed across malted grains, hops, yeasts, and others. By distribution channel, it is categorized into convenience stores, liquor stores, supermarkets, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Player

The non-alcoholic beer market report includes players such as Big Drop Brewing Co., Anheuser-Busch InBev, Heineken N.V., Bernard Family Brewery Inc., Moscow Brewing Company, Carlsberg A/S, Suntory Beer, Erdinger Weibbrau, Arpanoosh CO, and Krombacher Braueri.

