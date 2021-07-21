HCL Technologies fellow benefactor Shiv Nadar ventures down as Managing Director powerful July 19, 2021. Nonetheless, he is will proceed as Chairman Emeritus and Strategic Advisor to the Board.

Nadar, alongside seven others, established HCL Group in 1976.

“Shiv Nadar, Chief Strategy Officer and Managing Director of the Company, on finishing 76 years old, has offered his abdication as the Managing Director just as the Director of the Company with impact from close of business hours on July 19, 2021,” a BSE documenting said.

C Vijayakumar, CEO, is designated as the Managing Director, the organization said in a proclamation. Last year, his little girl Roshni Nadar-Malhotra was selected administrator.

Shiv Nadar is one of the pioneers of the figuring and IT industry in India. In 1976, he established the HCL Group, driving the figuring transformation as India’s unique carport startup. Under his direction, HCL has kept on riding the floods of the changing worldwide IT scene for more than 45 years.

While HCL got going as an innovation equipment organization, fabricating the country’s first native PCs and acquainting them with the Indian customer, it at last developed into a more thorough programming administrations worldwide association. HCL is, truth be told, one of only a handful few worldwide IT organizations established during the 1970s that remaining parts in presence to date.

HCL Tech’s income crossed $10 billion in FY21.

Nadar holds near 60% offer in the organization. The course of action is similiar in another advertiser driven IT major – Wipro. Azim Premji, Wipro’s advertiser, and his family hold more than 67% in Wipro. His child Rishad is the current executive of Wipro. Both in Wipro and HCL Tech, executive keep on settling on key choices.

The organization’s governing body have designated current President and CEO C. Vijayakumar as the CEO and Managing Director for a term of five years with impact from July 20, 2021.

