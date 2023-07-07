Structural Epoxy Adhesives Market Revenue is Worth Millions With a Double Digit Growth Rate from 2023 to 2030

The Structural Epoxy Adhesives Market report is a brilliant presentation of critical dynamics, regional growth, competition, and other important aspects of the global Structural Epoxy Adhesives market. It provides accurate market figures and statistics including CAGR, revenue, volume, consumption, production, market shares, price, and gross margin. Each regional market studied in the report is carefully analyzed to explore key opportunities and business prospects they are expected to offer in the near future. The authors of the report profile some of the leading names of the global Structural Epoxy Adhesives market on the basis of various factors. This equips players with crucial information and data to improve their business tactics and ensure a strong foothold in the global Structural Epoxy Adhesives market.

All of the segments shed light upon in the report are examined for their future growth in the global Structural Epoxy Adhesives market. The report also shows their current growth in the global Structural Epoxy Adhesives market so that players could cash in on the available opportunities. Readers are provided with manufacturing cost analysis, manufacturing process analysis, price analysis, and other studies important to closely understand the global Structural Epoxy Adhesives market. Our analysts have used industry-best primary and secondary research methodologies to compile this meticulous and complete research study on the global Structural Epoxy Adhesives market.

Access PDF Version of this Report at: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample/1023049

Often referred to as “epoxy glue,” epoxy adhesives generally tend to be viscous liquids or pastes, Epoxy adhesives are primarily composed of epoxy resin and curing agent. Epoxy adhesives have been widely used as typical reactive adhesives for various applications ranging from general industry, construction, electronics assembly, automobile production to aerospace market.

The global Structural Epoxy Adhesives market is projected to grow from US$ million in 2023 to US$ million by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of % during the forecast period.

The US & Canada market for Structural Epoxy Adhesives is estimated to increase from $ million in 2023 to reach $ million by 2029, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period of 2023 through 2029.

The China market for Structural Epoxy Adhesives is estimated to increase from $ million in 2023 to reach $ million by 2029, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period of 2023 through 2029.

The Europe market for Structural Epoxy Adhesives is estimated to increase from $ million in 2023 to reach $ million by 2029, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period of 2023 through 2029.

The global key manufacturers of Structural Epoxy Adhesives include Henkel, Hexion, Sika, DuPont, Shanghai Kangda New Materials, H.B. Fuller, Bostik, 3M and Parker LORD, etc. In 2022, the global top five players had a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Structural Epoxy Adhesives production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2018 to 2023, and forecast to 2029.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the sales of Structural Epoxy Adhesives by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2018 to 2023 and forecast to 2029.

Report Includes:

This report presents an overview of global market for Structural Epoxy Adhesives, capacity, output, revenue and price. Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue/sales data for 2018 – 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of CAGR through 2029.

This report researches the key producers of Structural Epoxy Adhesives, also provides the consumption of main regions and countries. Highlights of the upcoming market potential for Structural Epoxy Adhesives, and key regions/countries of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments. Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Middle East, Africa, and Other Countries.

This report focuses on the Structural Epoxy Adhesives sales, revenue, market share and industry ranking of main manufacturers, data from 2018 to 2023. Identification of the major stakeholders in the global Structural Epoxy Adhesives market, and analysis of their competitive landscape and market positioning based on recent developments and segmental revenues. This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights and position their businesses and market strategies in a better way.

This report analyzes the segments data by Type and by Application, sales, revenue, and price, from 2018 to 2029. Evaluation and forecast the market size for Structural Epoxy Adhesives sales, projected growth trends, production technology, application and end-user industry.

Descriptive company profiles of the major global players, including Henkel, Hexion, Sika, DuPont, Shanghai Kangda New Materials, H.B. Fuller, Bostik, 3M and Parker LORD, etc.

By Company

Henkel

Hexion

Sika

DuPont

Shanghai Kangda New Materials

H.B. Fuller

Bostik

3M

Parker LORD

Huntsman

Mapei

Ashland

MasterBond

ITW Performance Polymers

Adhesives Technology Corp

Jowat Adhesives

Permabond

Segment by Type

One-component

Two-component

Segment by Application

Automotive

Construction

Industrial Equipment

Electrical & Electronics

Energy & Power

Others

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Sales by Region

US & Canada

U.S.

Canada

China

Asia (excluding China)

Japan

South Korea

China Taiwan

Southeast Asia

India

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Middle East, Africa, Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Turkey

Israel

GCC Countries

Chapter Outline

Chapter 1: Introduces the report scope of the report, executive summary of different market segments (by Type and by Application, etc.), including the market size of each market segment, future development potential, and so on. It offers a high-level view of the current state of the market and its likely evolution in the short to mid-term, and long term.

Chapter 2: Structural Epoxy Adhesives production/output of global and key producers (regions/countries). It provides a quantitative analysis of the production and development potential of each producer in the next six years.

Chapter 3: Sales (consumption), revenue of Structural Epoxy Adhesives in global, regional level and country level. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region and its main countries and introduces the market development, future development prospects, market space, and capacity of each country in the world.

Chapter 4: Detailed analysis of Structural Epoxy Adhesives manufacturers competitive landscape, price, sales, revenue, market share and industry ranking, latest development plan, merger, and acquisition information, etc.

Chapter 5: Provides the analysis of various market segments by type, covering the sales, revenue, average price, and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different market segments.

Chapter 6: Provides the analysis of various market segments by application, covering the sales, revenue, average price, and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different downstream markets.

Chapter 7: North America (US & Canada) by type, by application and by country, sales and revenue for each segment.

Chapter 8: Europe by type, by application and by country, sales and revenue for each segment.

Chapter 9: China by type and by application sales and revenue for each segment.

Chapter 10: Asia (excluding China) by type, by application and by region, sales and revenue for each segment.

Chapter 11: Middle East, Africa, Latin America by type, by application and by country, sales and revenue for each segment.

Chapter 12: Provides profiles of key manufacturers, introducing the basic situation of the main companies in the market in detail, including product descriptions and specifications, Structural Epoxy Adhesives sales, revenue, price, gross margin, and recent development, etc.

Chapter 13: Analysis of industrial chain, sales channel, key raw materials, distributors and customers.

Chapter 14: Introduces the market dynamics, latest developments of the market, the driving factors and restrictive factors of the market, the challenges and risks faced by manufacturers in the industry, and the analysis of relevant policies in the industry.

Chapter 15: The main points and conclusions of the report.

Enquire for customization in Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize/1023049

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from the huge number of customer support, the QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in the consulting industry.