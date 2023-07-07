Red Yeast Rice Extract market: Strategies to Adopt to Sustain Market Hold | Herbo Nutra, Naturalin, Aushadhi Herbal

“The Red Yeast Rice Extract global market is thoroughly researched in this report, noting important aspects like market competition, global and regional growth, market segmentation and market structure. The report author analysts have estimated the size of the global market in terms of value and volume using the latest research tools and techniques. The report also includes estimates for market share, revenue, production, consumption, gross profit margin, CAGR, and other key factors. Readers can enhance their knowledge on the trading strategies, recent developments, current and future progress of the key players in the Red Yeast Rice Extract global market.

The report includes an in-depth study of the global market segment Red Yeast Rice Extract, where segments and sub-segments are analyzed in quite detail. This research will help players focus on high growth segments and modify their business strategy, if needed. The Red Yeast Rice Extract global market is segmented based on type, application and geography. The regional segmentation research presented in the report provides players with valuable insights and data regarding key geographic markets such as North America, China, Europe, India , US, UK and MEA. Our researchers and analysts use reliable primary and secondary sources for research and data.

Major Players : Herbo Nutra, Naturalin, Aushadhi Herbal, Vital Herbs, Ideal Natural Extract, GanoHerb, ET Chem, Shaanxi Pure Source Bio-Tech Co.,Ltd., Laybio Natural, Ayusya Naturals, Hefei Dielegance Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Hunan Huakang Biotech Inc.

Study Coverage: This section includes brief information about key products sold in the global Red Yeast Rice Extract market followed by an overview of important segments and manufacturers covered in the report. It also gives highlights of market size growth rates of different type and application segments. Furthermore, it includes information about study objectives and years considered for the complete research study.

Executive Summary: Here, the report focuses on key trends of various products and other markets. It also shares analysis of the competitive landscape, where prominent players and market concentration ratio are shed light upon. Prominent players are studied on the basis of their date of market entry, products, manufacturing base distribution, and headquarters.

Market Size by Manufacturer: In this part of the report, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and price, revenue, and production by manufacturer are analyzed. This section also provides revenue and production shares by manufacturer.

Production by Region: Apart from global production and revenue shares by region, the authors have shared critical information about regional production in different geographical markets. Each regional market is analyzed taking into account vital factors, viz. import and export, key players, and revenue, besides production.

Consumption by Region: The report concentrates on global and regional consumption here. It provides figures related to global consumption by region such as consumption market share. All of the regional markets studied are assessed on the basis of consumption by country and application followed by analysis of country-level markets.

Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, revenue, and production by type.

Market Size by Application: It gives an overview of market size analysis by application followed by analysis of consumption market share, consumption, and breakdown data by application.

Key Industry Players: Leading players of the industry are profiled here on the basis of economic activity and plans, SWOT analysis, products, revenue, production, and other company details.

Entry Strategy for Key Countries: Entry strategies for all of the country-level markets studied in the report are provided here.

Production Forecasts: Apart from global production and revenue forecasts, this section provides production and revenue forecasts by region. It also includes forecast of key producers, where important regions and countries are taken into consideration, followed by forecast by type.

Consumption Forecast: It includes global consumption forecast by application and region. In addition, it provides consumption forecast for all regional markets studied in the report.

Opportunities and Challenges, Threats, and Affecting Factors: It includes Porter’s Five Forces analysis, market challenges, opportunities, and other market dynamics.

Key Findings of the Study: These give a clear picture of the current and future status of the global Red Yeast Rice Extract market.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Red Yeast Rice Extract Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Market Size by Type, 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

1.2.2 Tablet

1.2.3 Powder

1.2.4 Capsule

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Market Size by Application, 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

1.3.2 Pharma & Healthcare

1.3.3 Food & Feed Additives

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Assumptions and Limitations

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Production

2.1 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Production Capacity (2018-2029)

2.2 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Production by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

2.3 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Historic Production by Region (2018-2023)

2.3.2 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Forecasted Production by Region (2024-2029)

2.3.3 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Production Market Share by Region (2018-2029)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2018-2029

3.2 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue by Region

3.2.1 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

3.2.2 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue by Region (2018-2023)

3.2.3 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue by Region (2024-2029)

3.2.4 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue Market Share by Region (2018-2029)

3.3 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2018-2029

3.4 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

3.4.2 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales by Region (2018-2023)

3.4.3 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales by Region (2024-2029)

3.4.4 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales Market Share by Region (2018-2029)

3.5 US & Canada

3.6 Europe

3.7 China

3.8 Asia (excluding China)

3.9 Middle East, Africa and Latin America

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

4.1.2 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

4.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Red Yeast Rice Extract in 2022

4.2 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

4.2.2 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue in 2022

4.3 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.4 Global Key Players of Red Yeast Rice Extract, Industry Ranking, 2021 VS 2022 VS 2023

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.6 Global Key Manufacturers of Red Yeast Rice Extract, Manufacturing Base Distribution and Headquarters

4.7 Global Key Manufacturers of Red Yeast Rice Extract, Product Offered and Application

4.8 Global Key Manufacturers of Red Yeast Rice Extract, Date of Enter into This Industry

4.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Historical Sales by Type (2018-2023)

5.1.2 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Forecasted Sales by Type (2024-2029)

5.1.3 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales Market Share by Type (2018-2029)

5.2 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Historical Revenue by Type (2018-2023)

5.2.2 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Forecasted Revenue by Type (2024-2029)

5.2.3 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue Market Share by Type (2018-2029)

5.3 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Price by Type (2018-2023)

5.3.2 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Price Forecast by Type (2024-2029)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Historical Sales by Application (2018-2023)

6.1.2 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Forecasted Sales by Application (2024-2029)

6.1.3 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales Market Share by Application (2018-2029)

6.2 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Historical Revenue by Application (2018-2023)

6.2.2 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Forecasted Revenue by Application (2024-2029)

6.2.3 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2029)

6.3 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Price by Application (2018-2023)

6.3.2 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Price Forecast by Application (2024-2029)

7 US & Canada

7.1 US & Canada Red Yeast Rice Extract Market Size by Type

7.1.1 US & Canada Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales by Type (2018-2029)

7.1.2 US & Canada Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue by Type (2018-2029)

7.2 US & Canada Red Yeast Rice Extract Market Size by Application

7.2.1 US & Canada Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales by Application (2018-2029)

7.2.2 US & Canada Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue by Application (2018-2029)

7.3 US & Canada Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales by Country

7.3.1 US & Canada Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

7.3.2 US & Canada Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales by Country (2018-2029)

7.3.3 US & Canada Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue by Country (2018-2029)

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Red Yeast Rice Extract Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales by Type (2018-2029)

8.1.2 Europe Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue by Type (2018-2029)

8.2 Europe Red Yeast Rice Extract Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales by Application (2018-2029)

8.2.2 Europe Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue by Application (2018-2029)

8.3 Europe Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

8.3.2 Europe Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales by Country (2018-2029)

8.3.3 Europe Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue by Country (2018-2029)

8.3.4 Germany

8.3.5 France

8.3.6 U.K.

8.3.7 Italy

8.3.8 Russia

9 China

9.1 China Red Yeast Rice Extract Market Size by Type

9.1.1 China Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales by Type (2018-2029)

9.1.2 China Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue by Type (2018-2029)

9.2 China Red Yeast Rice Extract Market Size by Application

9.2.1 China Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales by Application (2018-2029)

9.2.2 China Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue by Application (2018-2029)

10 Asia (excluding China)

10.1 Asia Red Yeast Rice Extract Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Asia Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales by Type (2018-2029)

10.1.2 Asia Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue by Type (2018-2029)

10.2 Asia Red Yeast Rice Extract Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Asia Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales by Application (2018-2029)

10.2.2 Asia Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue by Application (2018-2029)

10.3 Asia Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales by Region

10.3.1 Asia Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

10.3.2 Asia Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue by Region (2018-2029)

10.3.3 Asia Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales by Region (2018-2029)

10.3.4 Japan

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 China Taiwan

10.3.7 Southeast Asia

10.3.8 India

11 Middle East, Africa and Latin America

11.1 Middle East, Africa and Latin America Red Yeast Rice Extract Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East, Africa and Latin America Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales by Type (2018-2029)

11.1.2 Middle East, Africa and Latin America Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue by Type (2018-2029)

11.2 Middle East, Africa and Latin America Red Yeast Rice Extract Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East, Africa and Latin America Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales by Application (2018-2029)

11.2.2 Middle East, Africa and Latin America Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue by Application (2018-2029)

11.3 Middle East, Africa and Latin America Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East, Africa and Latin America Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

11.3.2 Middle East, Africa and Latin America Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue by Country (2018-2029)

11.3.3 Middle East, Africa and Latin America Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales by Country (2018-2029)

11.3.4 Brazil

11.3.5 Mexico

11.3.6 Turkey

11.3.7 Israel

11.3.8 GCC Countries

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Lifebio Group

12.1.1 Lifebio Group Company Information

12.1.2 Lifebio Group Overview

12.1.3 Lifebio Group Red Yeast Rice Extract Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.1.4 Lifebio Group Red Yeast Rice Extract Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 Lifebio Group Recent Developments

12.2 Xi’an Sgonek Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

12.2.1 Xi’an Sgonek Biological Technology Co., Ltd. Company Information

12.2.2 Xi’an Sgonek Biological Technology Co., Ltd. Overview

12.2.3 Xi’an Sgonek Biological Technology Co., Ltd. Red Yeast Rice Extract Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.2.4 Xi’an Sgonek Biological Technology Co., Ltd. Red Yeast Rice Extract Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Xi’an Sgonek Biological Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

12.3 Naturalin

12.3.1 Naturalin Company Information

12.3.2 Naturalin Overview

12.3.3 Naturalin Red Yeast Rice Extract Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.3.4 Naturalin Red Yeast Rice Extract Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 Naturalin Recent Developments

12.4 Qingdao Vital Nutraceutical Ingredients Bioscience Co., Ltd.

12.4.1 Qingdao Vital Nutraceutical Ingredients Bioscience Co., Ltd. Company Information

12.4.2 Qingdao Vital Nutraceutical Ingredients Bioscience Co., Ltd. Overview

12.4.3 Qingdao Vital Nutraceutical Ingredients Bioscience Co., Ltd. Red Yeast Rice Extract Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.4.4 Qingdao Vital Nutraceutical Ingredients Bioscience Co., Ltd. Red Yeast Rice Extract Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 Qingdao Vital Nutraceutical Ingredients Bioscience Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

12.5 Xuancheng Quality Herb Co., Ltd.

12.5.1 Xuancheng Quality Herb Co., Ltd. Company Information

12.5.2 Xuancheng Quality Herb Co., Ltd. Overview

12.5.3 Xuancheng Quality Herb Co., Ltd. Red Yeast Rice Extract Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.5.4 Xuancheng Quality Herb Co., Ltd. Red Yeast Rice Extract Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 Xuancheng Quality Herb Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

12.6 Herbo Nutra

12.6.1 Herbo Nutra Company Information

12.6.2 Herbo Nutra Overview

12.6.3 Herbo Nutra Red Yeast Rice Extract Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.6.4 Herbo Nutra Red Yeast Rice Extract Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Herbo Nutra Recent Developments

12.7 Himrishi Herbal

12.7.1 Himrishi Herbal Company Information

12.7.2 Himrishi Herbal Overview

12.7.3 Himrishi Herbal Red Yeast Rice Extract Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.7.4 Himrishi Herbal Red Yeast Rice Extract Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 Himrishi Herbal Recent Developments

12.8 Green Heaven

12.8.1 Green Heaven Company Information

12.8.2 Green Heaven Overview

12.8.3 Green Heaven Red Yeast Rice Extract Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.8.4 Green Heaven Red Yeast Rice Extract Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 Green Heaven Recent Developments

12.9 Nutra Green

12.9.1 Nutra Green Company Information

12.9.2 Nutra Green Overview

12.9.3 Nutra Green Red Yeast Rice Extract Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.9.4 Nutra Green Red Yeast Rice Extract Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 Nutra Green Recent Developments

12.10 Herbal creative

12.10.1 Herbal creative Company Information

12.10.2 Herbal creative Overview

12.10.3 Herbal creative Red Yeast Rice Extract Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.10.4 Herbal creative Red Yeast Rice Extract Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 Herbal creative Recent Developments

12.11 Organic Naturals

12.11.1 Organic Naturals Company Information

12.11.2 Organic Naturals Overview

12.11.3 Organic Naturals Red Yeast Rice Extract Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.11.4 Organic Naturals Red Yeast Rice Extract Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 Organic Naturals Recent Developments

12.12 Wuhan Recedar Biotechnology Co., Ltd

12.12.1 Wuhan Recedar Biotechnology Co., Ltd Company Information

12.12.2 Wuhan Recedar Biotechnology Co., Ltd Overview

12.12.3 Wuhan Recedar Biotechnology Co., Ltd Red Yeast Rice Extract Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.12.4 Wuhan Recedar Biotechnology Co., Ltd Red Yeast Rice Extract Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.12.5 Wuhan Recedar Biotechnology Co., Ltd Recent Developments

12.13 Xi’an NEO Biotech

12.13.1 Xi’an NEO Biotech Company Information

12.13.2 Xi’an NEO Biotech Overview

12.13.3 Xi’an NEO Biotech Red Yeast Rice Extract Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

12.13.4 Xi’an NEO Biotech Red Yeast Rice Extract Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.13.5 Xi’an NEO Biotech Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Red Yeast Rice Extract Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Red Yeast Rice Extract Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Red Yeast Rice Extract Production Mode & Process

13.4 Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales Channels

13.4.2 Red Yeast Rice Extract Distributors

13.5 Red Yeast Rice Extract Customers

14 Red Yeast Rice Extract Market Dynamics

14.1 Red Yeast Rice Extract Industry Trends

14.2 Red Yeast Rice Extract Market Drivers

14.3 Red Yeast Rice Extract Market Challenges

14.4 Red Yeast Rice Extract Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

