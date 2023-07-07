Furfuryl Alcohol Market Showing Impressive Growth during Forecast Period 2022-2031

New York, Global Furfuryl Alcohol Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Furfuryl Alcohol Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Furfuryl alcohol is a clear liquid with a strong, unpleasant odor. It is used as a solvent and in the manufacture of plastics and resins. Furfuryl alcohol is highly flammable and can be explosive when exposed to heat or sparks. Exposure to furfuryl alcohol can cause irritation of the skin, eyes, and respiratory tract. Ingestion of furfuryl alcohol can cause abdominal pain, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Key Trends

The key trends in Furfuryl Alcohol technology are:

Increasing use in the automotive industry: Furfuryl alcohol is increasingly being used in the automotive industry as a fuel additive and as a component of engine coolants and lubricants. It is also used in the manufacture of plastics and composites used in the automotive industry. Growing use as a green solvent: Furfuryl alcohol is an environmentally friendly solvent and is therefore increasingly being used as a replacement for traditional solvents such as petroleum-based solvents. Increasing use in the construction industry: Furfuryl alcohol is used as a binder in the construction industry. It is also used in the manufacture of construction adhesives and sealants. Development of new applications: There is a growing interest in the development of new applications for furfuryl alcohol, such as its use as a corrosion inhibitor, fire retardant, and anti-foaming agent.

Key Drivers

The Furfuryl Alcohol market is driven by factors such as the growing demand for biofuels, the growing demand for furfuryl alcohol-based resins, and the increasing use of furfuryl alcohol as a green solvent.

The demand for biofuels is increasing due to the growing concerns about climate change and the need for renewable energy sources. Furfuryl alcohol can be used as a biofuel, and this is expected to drive the demand for furfuryl alcohol.

The demand for furfuryl alcohol-based resins is increasing due to the growing demand for green products. Furfuryl alcohol-based resins are made from renewable resources and are biodegradable.

The use of furfuryl alcohol as a green solvent is increasing due to its low toxicity and biodegradability.

Market Segments

The furfuryl alcohol market is segmented by type, application, and region. By type, the market is classified into sugarcane bagasse, corn cob, and others. Based on application, it is bifurcated into corrosion inhibitors, foundry resin, solvents, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global furfuryl alcohol market includes players such as Hongye Holding Group Corporation Limited, KRBL Limited, Zhucheng Taisheng Chemical Co Ltd., Zibo Donghai Industrial Co Ltd., DynaChem Inc., International Furan Chemicals B.V., Shijiazhuang Worldwide Furfural and Furfuryl Alcohol and Furan Resin Co Ltd., Silvateam S.p.a., Illovo Sugar Ltd., Zibo Huaao Chemical Co. Ltd., and others.

