Contact and Convective Dryers Market Potential Growth Opportunities and Competitive Landscape Report to 2031 – GIS Report

Contact dryers work by passing hot air over the surface of the wet material. The material is usually in the form of a sheet or a web. The hot air evaporates the water and the dry material is left behind.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in contact and convective dryer technology include the use of novel drying methods, improved energy efficiency, and the development of new drying equipment.

One of the most significant trends in the use of novel drying methods. In recent years, there has been a growing interest in the use of alternative drying methods such as microwave drying, vacuum drying, and infrared drying.

Another trend is the improved energy efficiency of contact and convective dryers. In order to reduce energy consumption, manufacturers are developing dryers that use less energy and are more efficient.

Finally, another trend is the development of new drying equipment. As the demand for more efficient and effective dryers grows, manufacturers are continually developing new and improved dryers.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the Contact and Convective Dryers market.

Firstly, the rising demand for these dryers from the food and beverage industry is a key driver. This is due to the fact that these dryers are highly effective in removing moisture from food products, thereby preserving their quality and extending their shelf life.

Secondly, the increasing adoption of contact and convective dryers in the pharmaceutical industry is another key driver of this market. This is because these dryers help in the effective drying of pharmaceutical products, which is essential for their quality and efficacy.

Finally, the rising demand for these dryers from the paper and pulp industry is another key driver of this market. This is because these dryers help in the effective drying of paper and pulp products, which is essential for their quality and shelf life.

Market Segments

By Type

Contact

Convective

By Application

Pharmaceuticals

Metallurgy

Chemicals

Others

By Orientation

Horizontal

Vertical

By Region

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe UK France Germany Spain



Key Players

The global contact and convective dryers market includes players such as Andritz-Gouda B.V., GEA Group AG, FLSmidth, ThyssenKrupp AG, Meter Group Inc, B&P Littleford, Kilburn Engineering Ltd, Metso Corporation, Buhler AG, Anivi Ingenieria SA, and others.

