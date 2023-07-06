Fire Rated Duct Market Progress Rapidly Due to growing construction industry – GIS Report

New York, Global Fire Rated Duct Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Fire Rated Duct Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Fire rated duct is a type of ductwork that has been designed to resist the spread of fire. It is typically made from materials such as steel or aluminium and is often used in commercial and industrial buildings. Fire rated ductwork is often required by building codes and can help to protect people and property in the event of a fire.

Key Trends:

There are a few key trends in fire rated duct technology that are worth mentioning.

Firstly, there is a trend toward using more fire resistant materials in the construction of fire rated ducts. This is being driven by increased awareness of the potential for fires to spread through ductwork, and the need to protect against this.

Secondly, there is a trend toward using more advanced fire detection and suppression systems within fire rated ducts. This is again driven by the need to protect against the spread of fire, and to ensure that any fires that do occur are quickly detected and extinguished.

Finally, there is a trend toward making fire rated ducts more energy efficient. This is being driven by the need to reduce the carbon footprint of buildings, and improve the overall efficiency of heating and cooling systems.

Key Drivers:

The key drivers of the fire rated duct market are the growing construction industry, the need for fire safety in buildings, and stringent fire safety regulations.

The construction industry is growing globally, owing to the increasing urbanization and industrialization. This growth is expected to drive the demand for fire rated ducts, as they are used in various applications in the construction industry, such as HVAC, smoke control, and fire suppression.

The need for fire safety in buildings is increasing, owing to the growing number of accidents and incidents of fire. This is expected to drive the demand for fire rated ducts, as they offer protection against fire.

The stringent fire safety regulations are another key driver of the fire rated duct market. These regulations are being implemented by various governments across the globe to ensure the safety of buildings and people. This is expected to drive the demand for fire rated ducts, as they offer protection against fire.

Market Segments:

The Fire Rated Duct Market is segmented into mechanism, material, end-user, and region. By mechanism, the market is categorized into swinging fire ducts, sliding fire ducts, folding fire ducts, and others. Depending on material, it is segregated into wood, metal, glass, and others. On the basis of end-user, it is differentiated into residential, commercial, and industrial. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players:

The Fire Rated Duct Market report includes players such as Agta Record Ltd, ASSA ABLOY Group, GEZE GmbH, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited, Griffon Corporation Inc., JELD-WEN Holding, Inc, Lindner Group KG, MANUSA GEST, S.L., Nabtesco Corporation, and Sanwa Holdings Corporation.

