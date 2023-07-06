Exterior Automotive Plastics Market will rise due to rising demand for vehicles equipped with advanced safety features – GIS Reports

New York, Global Exterior Automotive Plastics Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Exterior Automotive Plastics Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Exterior automotive plastics are a type of plastic that is used to make the exterior parts of a vehicle. These plastics are designed to be durable and weather-resistant, and can be found in a variety of colors. Some common types of exterior automotive plastics include ABS plastic, polycarbonate, and PVC.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in exterior automotive plastics technology. One is the use of light-weight materials to reduce fuel consumption. Another is the use of nanotechnology to create stronger and more durable plastics. Additionally, there is a trend toward using recycled materials in the production of automotive plastics.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the exterior automotive plastics market. First, the rising demand for vehicles equipped with advanced safety features is driving the market for exterior automotive plastics.

Secondly, the increasing preference for lightweight vehicles is also boosting the demand for exterior automotive plastics.

Thirdly, the stringent government regulations regarding the use of plastics in vehicles is propelling the market for exterior automotive plastics.

Lastly, the growing trend of customization and personalization of vehicles is also fuelling the market for exterior automotive plastics.

Market Segments

The exterior automotive plastics market bifurcated on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of type, it is segmented into polypropylene (PP), polyvinylchloride (PVC), polyamide (PA), and others. By application, it is analyzed across bumper & grill, roof, lights, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Market Players

The exterior automotive plastics market report includes players such as Arkema, BASF SE, Dupont, Borealis AG, DSM, Evonik Industries, ExxonMobil, Lanxess, LyondellBasell, and Covestro AG.

