Industrial PC Market is likely to register double digit CAGR during 2023-2031 – Advantech (Taiwan), Beckhoff Automation (Germany), Siemens (Germany), IEI Integration (Taiwan), Nexcom International (Taiwan)

Global Industrial PC Market report from Global Insight Services. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters' and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

An industrial PC is a computer that is designed for industrial use. It is built to withstand the harsh conditions of an industrial environment, such as dust, vibration, and extreme temperatures. An industrial PC is typically more rugged and reliable than a standard PC.

Key Players

Advantech

Beckhoff Automation

Siemens

IEI Integration

Kontron S&T

Nexcom International

B&R Automation

Avalue Technology

American Portwell Technology

Beijer Electronics

Delta Electronics

MEN Mikro Elektronik

Omron

Panasonic

Key Trends

There are several key trends in industrial PC technology:

Increased use of industrial PCs in manufacturing and other industries: This trend is driven by the need for more reliable and rugged computers in industrial settings. PCs are increasingly being used to control and monitor production processes, as well as to provide data analysis and decision support.

More powerful and feature-rich industrial PCs: As industrial PCs become more widely used, manufacturers are offering more powerful and feature-rich models. This trend is driven by the need for more processing power and storage capacity in industrial applications.

More focus on security: As industrial PCs become more widely used, there is a greater focus on security. This trend is driven by the need to protect critical industrial infrastructure from cyber threats.

Key Drivers

The industrial PC market is driven by a number of factors, including the increasing demand for industrial automation, the need for ruggedized devices, and the growing popularity of the Internet of Things (IoT).

IoT is a major driver of the industrial PC market. As more and more devices are connected to the internet, the need for PCs that can handle the large amount of data generated by these devices will continue to grow. In addition, the IoT is expected to lead to the development of new applications for industrial PCs, such as remote monitoring and control, predictive maintenance, and asset tracking.

The increasing demand for industrial PCs is also being driven by the growing popularity of edge computing. Edge computing is a type of computing that brings data processing and storage closer to the user. This is opposed to traditional centralized computing, which relies on data centers that are often located far from the user. Edge computing is becoming increasingly popular as it can help to reduce latency and improve the performance of applications that require real-time data.

Market Segments

By Type

Panel

Box

Embedded

Din Rail

Rack Mount

Thin Client

By Technology

Resistive

Capacitive

Others

By End Use

Automotive

Chemicals

Electronics

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Others

