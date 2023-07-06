Graph Database Market Progress Rapidly Due to increasing volume of data being generated by organizations – GIS Report

New York, Global Graph Database Market from Global Insight Services is the only authoritative source for intelligence on the Graph Database Market. The report will provide you with an analysis of the impact of the latest market disruptions such as the Russo-Ukrainian War and Covid-19 on the market. The report provides a qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters Analysis and PESTLE. The report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographic regions. The report also includes a comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as mergers and acquisitions activities in the market.

A graph database is a database that uses graph structures for semantic queries with nodes, edges, and properties to represent and store data. A key concept of the graph database is the relationship, which directly connects two different pieces of information. This makes it easy to see how different data items are related, and it enables powerful queries that can follow relationships across the graph.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in graph database technology:

Increased popularity: Graph databases are becoming increasingly popular, as they are well-suited for handling data that is highly interconnected. This is especially true for social media data, which often contains a lot of relationships between people, places, and things.

Improved performance: Graph databases have been designed specifically for handling data with many relationships. As a result, they tend to be much faster and more efficient than other types of databases when it comes to querying data.

Cloud-based: Many graph databases are now offered as cloud-based services, which makes them easier to set up and use. This is especially convenient for businesses that don’t want to invest in expensive hardware and software.

Key Drivers

Graph databases are well suited for applications that require the analysis of highly interconnected data, such as social networks, fraud detection, and recommendation engines.

Some of the key drivers of the graph database market include:

The need for real-time insights: Graph databases offer the ability to query data in real-time, which is essential for applications that require up-to-the-minute data, such as fraud detection and social media analytics.

The rise of big data: The increasing volume of data being generated by organizations is fueling the demand for graph databases. As big data sets contain a large number of interconnected data points, graph databases are able to effectively analyze this data and provide insights that would otherwise be difficult to obtain.

Market Segments

By Component

Software

Services

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premises

By Organization Size

Large enterprises

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

By Type

RDF

Labeled Property Graph

By Application

Customer Analytics

Risk, Compliance and Reporting Management

Recommendation Engines

Fraud Detection and Prevention

Supply Chain Management

IoT

Others

Key Players

Oracle Corporation

Neo4J

IBM Corporation

Amazon Web Services Inc.

DataStax

Ontotext

Stardog Union

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

ArangoDB

Blazegraph

Microsoft Corporation

