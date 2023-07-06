Empty Capsules Market Report Forecast 2022-2031 | Size, Share, Industry Revenue, Demand & Applications, Business Opportunities with Covid-19 Impact, Revenue Growth Status

New York Global Empty Capsules Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Empty Capsules Market . The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

The Empty Capsules Market is growing rapidly as more and more companies are now offering empty capsules as an alternative to traditional tablet or pill form.

Key Trends and Drivers

Empty capsules offer many benefits over tablets or pills, including the ability to better mask the taste of bitter drugs, more precise dosing, and easier administration. The key drivers are the increasing demand for Empty Capsules from the pharmaceutical industry and the growing demand for Empty Capsules from the nutraceutical industry.

The most popular type of empty capsule is the gelatin capsule, which is made from animal collagen. Gelatin capsules are available in a variety of sizes and can be filled with either dry powder or liquid. Other types of empty capsules include vegetable-based capsules, which are made from plant cellulose, and plastic capsules, which are made from synthetic materials.

Market Segments

By Type

Gelatin Capsules

Non-Gelatin Capsules

By Functionality

Immediate-release Capsules

Sustained-release Capsules

Delayed-release Capsules

By Application

Antibiotic & Antibacterial Drugs

Dietary Supplements

Antacid & Anti-flatulent Preparations

Anti-anemic Preparations

Anti-inflammatory Drugs

Cardiovascular Therapy Drugs

Cough & Cold Drug Preparations

Other Therapeutic Applications

By End-User

Pharmaceutical Industry

Nutraceutical Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Research Laboratories

Key Players

Capsugel, Inc.

Lonza Group

Catalent, Inc.

Recro Pharma, Inc.

ACG Worldwide

Qualicaps

Suheung Co. Ltd.

CapsCanada Corporation

Qingdao Yiqing Medicinal Capsules Co., Ltd.

Shanxi Guangsheng Medicinal Capsules Co., Ltd

