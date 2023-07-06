Industrial Sensors Market is expected to witness Incredible Growth forecast 2031 – GIS Report

New York Global Industrial Sensors Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Industrial Sensors Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.
Industrial sensors are devices that are used to detect, measure, and monitor various physical, chemical, and electrical properties of industrial process. These sensors are used in a wide range of industries such as oil and gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, power generation, and water and wastewater treatment.
There are various types of industrial sensors available in the market, which are used for different applications. Some of the most common types of industrial sensors are temperature sensors, pressure sensors, flow sensors, level sensors, and position sensors. Temperature sensors are used to measure the temperature of industrial process, while pressure sensors are used to measure the pressure of process. Flow sensors are used to measure the flow of process, while level sensors are used to measure the level of process. Position sensors are used to detect the position of process.
Key Trends and Drivers
The major drivers for the growth of this market are the increasing demand for safety and security, growing demand for Industry 4.0, and the increasing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT).
- The key trends in industrial IOT market are:
- Increase in adoption of IOT in industrial sector
- Increase in investment by government and private organizations in IOT
- Rise in demand for IOT solutions and services
- Increase in number of IOT applications
- Growth of IOT in developing countries
Market Segments
By Sensor Type
- Image Sensor
- Pressure Sensor
- Temperature Sensor
- Level Sensor
- Position Sensor
- Humidity Sensor
- Force Sensor
- Other
By Industry Vertical
- Manufacturing
- Pharmaceutical
- Chemical
- Oil & Gas
- Energy & Power
- Mining
Key Players
- Honeywell
- Texas Instruments
- Siemens
- STMicroelectronics
- Amphenol Corporation
- TE Connectivity
- NXP Semiconductors
- Rockwell Automation
- Infineon Technologies
- Renesas Electronics
- Omron Corporation.
- Schneider Electric
