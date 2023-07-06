Mobile Device Management Market foreseen to grow exponentially over 2022-2031

Mobile device management (MDM) is a type of security software that helps protect corporate data on mobile devices. MDM software is used to remotely manage and secure mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops. It can be used to track devices, enforce security policies, and remotely wipe data if a device is lost or stolen. MDM software is typically used by businesses and organizations that need to provide their employees with mobile devices. It can also be used by parents to manage their children’s mobile devices.

Key Trends and Drivers

One of the key trends in the mobile device management market is the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions. Cloud-based solutions offer various benefits such as reduced costs, scalability, and flexibility. They are also easy to deploy and offer real-time data synchronization across devices.

Another key trend in the mobile device management market is the increasing adoption of bring your own device (BYOD) policies. BYOD policies allow employees to use their own devices for work purposes. This trend is gaining popularity as it helps organizations reduce costs and increase productivity.

The mobile device management market is also witnessing the trend of increasing integration with other enterprise applications. This integration helps organizations manage mobile devices more effectively and efficiently.

Market Segments

By Component

Solution

Services

By Deployment mode

Cloud

On-Premise

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Industrial Vertical

BFSI

Healthcare

Government & Public Sector

IT & Telecom

Retail

Educational

Others

Key Players

IBM

Blackberry

Citrix

Google

Cisco

Samsung

Micro Focus

MobileIron, Inc.

AirWatch LLC

Good Technology Corporation

