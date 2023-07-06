Pneumatic Actuator Market is Driven by Growing Demand for Energy Efficiency and the Need for Precise Control | ABB, Elfor Controls Srl, Johnson Controls

A pneumatic actuator is a device that uses compressed air to produce linear or rotary motion. The motion is typically generated by a piston inside a cylinder, although other mechanisms such as air motors can also be used.

Pneumatic actuators are commonly used in industrial applications where electric actuators are not suitable, such as in environments where there is a risk of explosion. They are also often used in applications where high force is required, such as in hydraulic presses.

Pneumatic actuators typically have a lower power density than electric actuators, meaning that they are not as efficient in converting energy into motion. However, they are often cheaper and easier to maintain than electric actuators.

Key Trends

One of the key trends in pneumatic actuator technology is the development of smart actuators. These actuators are able to provide feedback to a control system, allowing for more precise control of the process. Additionally, these actuators are often more energy efficient than traditional pneumatic actuators.

Another key trend is the miniaturization of pneumatic actuators. This has led to the development of micro-pneumatic actuators, which are well-suited for use in applications where space is limited.

Pneumatic actuators are also becoming more rugged and durable, able to withstand harsh environments and extreme temperatures. This is due in part to the use of materials such as stainless steel and aluminum in their construction.

Finally, pneumatic actuators are being designed to be more user-friendly. This includes the development of actuators with easy-to-use controls and those that require minimal maintenance.

Key Drivers

Pneumatic actuators are used in a variety of industries and applications. The main drivers for the pneumatic actuator market are the growing demand for energy efficiency and the need for precise control.

The main driver for the pneumatic actuator market is the growing demand for energy efficiency. Pneumatic actuators are more energy efficient than hydraulic and electric actuators. This is due to the fact that they use compressed air instead of oil or electricity. Compressed air is a very efficient way to store energy and can be used over and over again. This makes pneumatic actuators more environmentally friendly than other types of actuators.

The other main driver for the pneumatic actuator market is the need for precise control. Pneumatic actuators offer a higher degree of precision than hydraulic and electric actuators. This is because they use a linear motion instead of a rotary motion. Linear actuators are more precise because they have less moving parts.

Market Segments

The Pneumatic Actuator Market is segmented based on product type, application, capacity, and region. The type segment is categorized into rack & pinion and scotch yoke type. On the basis of capacity, the market is classified into light duty pneumatic actuators and heavy duty pneumatic actuator. On the basis of application, the market is classified into mining, transportation, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Pneumatic Actuator Market report includes players such as SMC Corporation, ABB Ltd., Elfor Controls Srl, Habonim Industrial Valves & Actuators Ltd., Johnson Controls Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Metal Works SPA, IMI Precision- Norgre, Camozzi SP, and Bosch Rexroth AG.

