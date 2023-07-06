Identity and Access Management Market is Driven by Increasing Regulations around Data Privacy and Security | Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, Broadcom

Identity and Access Management (IAM) is a system that enables an organization to manage users’ access to information and resources. IAM includes the processes and technologies used to identify, authenticate and authorize users to access resources.

IAM is a critical component of security for any organization that relies on IT to conduct business. Properly implemented, IAM can help organizations to prevent unauthorized access, to ensure that only authorized users have access to the information and resources they need, and to track and manage user activity.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in Identity and Access Management (IAM) technology.

First, IAM is becoming increasingly important as organizations move to the cloud. With the cloud, organizations can have employees and customers located anywhere in the world, which makes it difficult to manage access to data and applications.

Second, IAM is becoming more sophisticated, as organizations are using it to not only control access to data and applications but also to manage user identities.

Finally, IAM is becoming more widely adopted. In the past, IAM was often seen as a niche solution.

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers for the Identity and Access Management market.

Firstly, the need to protect data and secure access to information is becoming increasingly important in today’s digital world.

Secondly, the growth of cloud computing and mobile devices has made it easier for organizations to share data and access information from anywhere.

And finally, the increasing regulations around data privacy and security (such as GDPR) are forcing organizations to re-think their approach to identity and access management.

Market Segments

The identity and access management market is segmented by component, deployment, end-user, and region. By component, the market is classified into solutions and services. Based on deployment, it is bifurcated into the cloud, and on-premise, On the basis of end-user, it is divided into BFSI, travel, healthcare, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global identity and access management market includes players such as Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, Broadcom, Salesforce, Ping Identity, Okta, HID Global, ForgeRock, CyberArk, and others.

