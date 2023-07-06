Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market is Driven by Reduced Cost and Enhanced Provider Satisfaction | INFOR, Cognizant, Oracle

Healthcare supply chain management is the process of organizing and coordinating the various activities and resources involved in the delivery of healthcare goods and services. The goal of healthcare supply chain management is to ensure that the right goods and services are delivered to the right patients at the right time, in the most efficient and cost-effective manner possible.

Key Trends

There are a number of key trends in healthcare supply chain management technology. One of the most important is the move towards a more centralized and coordinated approach to supply chain management. This means that instead of each individual healthcare facility managing its own supply chain, there is a centralized organization that oversees all aspects of the supply chain. This can help to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

Another key trend is the use of technology to improve visibility into the supply chain. This includes the use of tracking systems to track inventory levels and the movement of goods throughout the supply chain. This information can be used to improve planning and decision-making.

Finally, there is a trend towards more collaborative approaches to supply chain management. This includes the use of shared platforms and databases. This can help to improve information sharing and collaboration between different healthcare facilities.

Key Drivers

There are key drivers of healthcare supply chain management market which includes improved patient outcomes, reduced cost, and enhanced provider satisfaction.

Patient outcomes are improved when there is a coordinated and efficient healthcare supply chain. When providers have the supplies they need when they need them, patient care is improved. In addition, when the supply chain is efficient, providers can spend more time with patients and less time on administrative tasks.

The cost of healthcare is reduced when the supply chain is efficient. When providers have the supplies they need when they need them, they can avoid the cost of stockpiling supplies or the cost of emergency orders.

Provider satisfaction is enhanced when the supply chain is efficient. When providers have the supplies they need when they need them, they can avoid the frustration of delayed or cancelled procedures. In addition, when the supply chain is efficient, providers can avoid the wasted time and effort of searching for supplies.

Market Segmentation

The healthcare supply chain management market is segmented into product, mode of delivery, end-user, and region. By product, the market is classified into software, hardware, and services. By mode of delivery, cloud-based and on-premise. By end-user, the market is classified into healthcare providers, healthcare manufacturers, and others. By region, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players in the Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market are SAP (Germany), CPSI (US), Elinext (US), EPIC Systems Corporation (US), INFOR (US), Cognizant (US), Oracle (US), Jag products LLC (US), Allscripts Healthcare LLC (US), and Optum Inc.(US).

