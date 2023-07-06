Deception Technology Market is Driven by Increasing Number of Cyber-Attacks | Rapid7 Inc, Illusive Networks Inc., Guardicore

Deception technology is a security measure that uses false information to mislead attackers and protect critical information and systems. By creating a false target, such as a fake website or email address, attackers are lured away from the real target and prevented from accessing sensitive data. Deception technology can also be used to detect attacks by identifying and tracking attempts to access the false target.

Key Trends

The key trends in deception technology are:

-The use of AI and machine learning to create more sophisticated and realistic fake content

-The use of blockchain to create immutable records of who has accessed or created certain content

-The use of biometrics to verify the identity of users and prevent spoofing

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Deception Technology market are the increasing need for advanced security solutions, the growing adoption of cloud-based security solutions, and the increasing number of cyber-attacks.

The need for advanced security solutions has been increasing due to the growing number of cyber-attacks. These attacks have been increasing in number and complexity, and have been resulting in the loss of data and money for organizations.

The adoption of cloud-based security solutions has been growing due to the benefits offered by these solutions. Cloud-based security solutions are more scalable and flexible than on-premises solutions.

The increasing number of cyber-attacks has been driving the growth of the Deception Technology market.

Market Segments

The deception technology market is segmented by deployment, end-user, and region. By deployment, the market is classified into cloud, and on-premise. Based on end-user, it is bifurcated into government, medical, BFSI, defense, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global deception technology market includes players such as Attivo Networks Inc., Rapid7 Inc, Illusive Networks Inc., Guardicore, LogRhythm Inc., Allure Security Technology Inc., PacketViper, CyberTrap Software GmbH, Fidelis Cybersecurity, Trapx Security, and others.

