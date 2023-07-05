Global Human Capital Management Market from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Human Capital Management Market . The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, rest Blockchain Market raints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

HCM is a type of software that helps businesses manage their employee data, including things like payroll, benefits, and performance. This type of technology can help businesses save time and money by automating many of the tasks associated with managing a workforce. Additionally, HCM technology can help businesses improve their employee retention and engagement rates by providing them with tools to better manage their workforce.

Key Trends and Drivers

One of the most important trends in HCM is the move to cloud-based solutions. Cloud-based HCM solutions offer a number of advantages over on-premises solutions, including lower upfront costs, easier deployment, and increased flexibility. As a result, more and more organizations are adopting cloud-based HCM solutions.

Another major trend in HCM is the increasing use of mobile technologies. Mobile technologies allow employees to access HCM systems and data from anywhere, at any time. This is particularly important for organizations with employees who are often on the move, such as salespeople or field service workers.

Finally, another key trend in HCM is the growing focus on employee engagement. Employee engagement is a measure of how motivated and committed an employee is to their work.

Organizations with high levels of employee engagement tend to be more successful, and as a result, many organizations are placing a greater emphasis on engagement when designing their HCM strategies.

Market Segments

By Solution

Payroll Management

Talent Management

Workforce Management

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

Key Players

ADP Inc.

Cornerstone

Epicor Software Corporation

IBM Corporation

Infor

Kronos Incorporated

Oracle

SAP SE

Sumtotal Systems

UKG Inc.

Workday

