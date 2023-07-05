Data Acquisition(DAQ) System Market is expected to witness incredible growth during 2021-2031 | AMETEK Inc,Dewesoft d.o.o,Teledyne Technologies Incorporated,Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Global Data Acquisition(DAQ) System Market from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Data Acquisition(DAQ) System Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, rest Blockchain Market raints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.
Key Trends and Drivers
The Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Market is driven by the increasing need for data acquisition in various application areas such as automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and others. The DAQ system market is also driven by the growing demand for portable DAQ systems. The key trends observed in the DAQ system market include the increasing adoption of cloud-based DAQ systems, the growing demand for wireless DAQ systems, and the increasing use of DAQ systems in the automotive industry.
The automotive industry is one of the major application areas for DAQ systems. The automotive industry is witnessing a shift from the traditional combustion engine vehicles to the electric vehicles. This shift is driven by the stringent emission regulations, the need for fuel efficiency, and the growing demand for electric vehicles. The electric vehicles require data acquisition for various purposes such as monitoring the battery status, determining the vehicle range, and others.
The healthcare industry is another major application area for DAQ systems. The DAQ systems are used in the healthcare industry for various purposes such as patient monitoring, clinical trials, and others. The DAQ system market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to the increasing demand from the healthcare industry.
The aerospace & defense industry is another major application area for DAQ systems. The aerospace & defense industry is witnessing a shift from the traditional aircraft to the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). This shift is driven by the need for cost-effective aircraft, the need for intelligent aircraft, and the increasing demand for UAVs. The DAQ systems are used in the aerospace & defense industry for various purposes such as aircraft monitoring, flight testing, and others. The DAQ system market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to the increasing demand from the aerospace & defense industry.
Market Segments
By Offering
- Hardware
- Software
By Speed
- High-speed (>100 KS/S)
- Low-speed (<100 KS/S)
By Application
- R&D
- Field
- Manufacturing
By Vertical
- Automotive & Transportation
- Aerospace & Defense
- Power & Energy
- Healthcare
- Food & Beverage
- Others
Key Players
- National Instruments Corp
- Keysight Technologies
- Siemens Digital
- Spectris PLC
- Fortive
- ADLINK Technology
- AMETEK Inc
- Dewesoft d.o.o
- Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation
