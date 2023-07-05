Air Barrier Market is set for lucrative growth during 2022-2031 | Size, Share, Demand and Opportunities Analysis

New York ,Global Air Barrier Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Air Barrier Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

An air barrier is a material or system designed to resist air leakage through the building envelope. In other words, an air barrier prevents air from passing through the building envelope, thus helping to control air infiltration and exfiltration.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in air barrier technology. One is the shift from traditional materials like asphalt and tar to more modern materials like polyurethane and polyethylene. This shift is driven by the fact that modern materials are more effective at sealing out air and moisture, and they are also more durable and easier to install.

Another trend is the move towards more integrated air barrier systems. This means that instead of using a separate air barrier material and installation system, manufacturers are now creating products that combine both the material and the installation system into one. This trend is driven by the need for more effective and efficient air barrier systems.

Finally, there is a trend toward using air barriers in more creative ways. This includes using them to create airtight enclosures around HVAC systems, seal off crawl spaces, and create thermal barriers. This trend is driven by the need for more effective ways to control air flow in buildings.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the air barrier market. One driver is the increasing regulations on building energy codes. Many jurisdictions are now requiring air barriers in new construction and retrofits in order to improve the energy efficiency of buildings. This is leading to increased demand for air barriers from both the construction and retrofit markets.

Another key driver is the growing awareness of the importance of airtightness in buildings. Airtightness is a key factor in reducing energy consumption and improving the comfort of occupants. This is leading to more builders and architects specifying air barriers in new construction projects.

Finally, the development of new air barrier products and systems is providing more options for architects and builders. These new products are often more effective and easier to install than older products, making them more attractive to customers.

Market Segments

The Air Barrier Market is segmented by product type, type, and region. By product type, the market is divided into gypsum board, drywall, plywood, oriented strand board, and others. Based on type, it is bifurcated into membranes, coatings, and external. On the basis of end-use, it is classified into residential buildings, commercial buildings, industrial facilities, car parks & underground basements, military buildings & bunkers, and others Region-wise, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Air Barrier Market includes players such as MBCC Group, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Owens Corning, Coromandel International Limited, SOPREMA, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Carlisle Companies, Atlas Roofing Corporation, GCP Applied Technologies and Firestone Building Products Company, LLC.

