Phosphonates Market is expanding at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2022-2032 | Giovanni Bozzetto S.p.A., LANXESS AG, Maxwell Additives Pvt. Ltd, Shandong Taihe Water Treatment Technologies Co., Ltd

The global Phosphonates Market was valued at US$ 0.9 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow up to US$ 1.6 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Phosphonate is a nonvolatile organophosphorus compound that is poorly soluble in organic solvents but soluble in water and common alcohols. They are effective chelating agents for di- and trivalent metal ions. Additionally, they inhibit crystal growth and scale formation and are stable under harsh chemical conditions.

They find End User in various end-use sectors, including textiles, oil & gas, pulp & paper, agriculture, and water treatment. Phosphonate is used to cool water and desalination systems and in oil fields to inhibit scale formation. They inhibit crystal growth and scale formation and are very stable under harsh chemical conditions. Phosphonates are also used as peroxide bleach stabilizers.

Market Drivers and Trends

Increased population coupled with rapid urbanization has led to a shortage of potable water in both developed and developing economies, where phosphonates are widely used as corrosion inhibitors, antiscalants, chelants, sludge conditioners, deflocculants, dispersants, and crystal growth modifiers in the water treatment sector. This may act as one of the key drivers responsible for the growth of the phosphonates market. Additionally, factors such as the rise in the population of millennials, increase in fashion consciousness, and adoption of western culture among citizens of both developed and developing economies such as the U.S., China, and India have propelled the growth of the textile sector.

Phosphonate plays a vital role in the textile industry, where it helps in the cleaning, finishing, and dyeing process. Furthermore, derivatives of phosphonates such as trisodium phosphate and trisodium phosphate crystalline (TSPC) are used as a source of alkalinity in the fiber-reactive dyeing process and brighten the synthetic yarn. Thus, due to above mentioned factors boosts the phosphonates market growth.

Global Phosphonates Market Segmentation

By Type

ATMP

HEDP

DTPMP

BHMT

Others

By Application

Water Cleaner

Scale Inhibitors

Bleach Stabilizer

Chelating Agents

Concrete Additives

Others

By End User

Water Treatment

Pharmaceutical

Textile

Oil and Gas

Pulp and Paper

Agriculture

Others

Major Players in the Global Phosphonates Market

The key players studied in the global phosphonates market are Acuro Organics Limited (India), APChem (US), Aquapharm Chemical Pvt. Ltd (India), Biesterfeld AG (Germany), Changzhou Kewei Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd. (KWCHEM) (China), Exago (India), Giovanni Bozzetto S.p.A. (Italy), LANXESS AG (Germany), Maxwell Additives Pvt. Ltd. (India), and Shandong Taihe Water Treatment Technologies Co., Ltd. (China).

