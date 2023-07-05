Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Share : Global Key Findings, Industry Demand, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Growth Forecasts to 2031

New York Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Report by Global Insight Services is the single and trusted source of information for the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market. This report provides an analysis of the market impact of the latest market disruptions such as the Russian-Ukraine War and Covid-19. The report provides a qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. The report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by category, product type, application, and region. The report also includes a comprehensive analysis of recent events such as key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, and M&A activity in the market.

A robotic vacuum cleaner is a self-contained unit that uses sensors and suction to clean your floors. Robotic vacuums are designed to clean your entire home, including hard-to-reach places like under furniture. Many models come with features like virtual walls and self-emptying dustbins, making them convenient and easy to use.

Key Trends

Recently, there have been several key trends in robotic vacuum cleaner technology. One of the most significant has been the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to improve the performance of these devices.

Another major trend has been the increasing use of smart home technologies in robotic vacuums. This has allowed vacuum cleaners to be controlled and monitored via smartphone apps, and to be integrated with other smart home devices such as voice assistants.

Finally, there has been a trend towards the development of more specialized robotic vacuums.

Key Drivers

The rising concerns over hygiene and the need for cleanliness are resulting in the increased adoption of robotic vacuum cleaners.

Moreover, the technological advancement and the miniaturization of components are resulting in the developing of more advanced and efficient products, further fuelling the market growth.

Market Segments

The robotic vacuum cleaner market is segmented by type, application, and region. By type, the market is classified into self-drive robots, and remote-control robots. Based on application, it is bifurcated into floor vacuum cleaning, window vacuum cleaning, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global robotic vacuum cleaner market includes players such as Bissel Inc, Dyson Ltd, Electrolux AB, Haier Group Corporation, iRobot Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Electronics Inc, Miele & Cie. KG., Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, and others.

