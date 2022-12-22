Propionic Acid for Animal Feed Market by 2029 Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Historic Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Industry Growth Factors

The Global Propionic Acid for Animal Feed Market report brings into light key market dynamics of the sector. Being a trustworthy source of market research information, the persuasive Propionic Acid for Animal Feed Market report extends reach to the success in the business. The report represents a professional and all-inclusive study of the Propionic Acid for Animal Feed Market industry which focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, competitor analysis, leading segments and geographical analysis. This market report explains an array of aspects of the market analysis which today’s businesses call for. It has become the requisite of this rapidly changing market place to take up such Propionic Acid for Animal Feed Market report that makes aware about the market conditions around.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the propionic acid for animal feed market was valued at USD 1.82 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.77 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.40% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, patent analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and technological advancements.

Some of the major players operating in the propionic acid for animal feed market are Dow (US), BASF SE (Germany), Perstorp (Sweden), Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.), Niacet, A Kerry Company (U.S.), Macco Organiques Inc. (Canada), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), Hawkins (U.S.), ADDCON GmbH (Germany), Impextraco NV (Belgium), Kemin Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Krishna Chemicals (India), Prathista Industries Limited (India), OXEA GmbH (Germany), Merck KGaA (Germany), Titan Biotech (India), NOVUS INTERNATIONAL (USA), Daicel Corporation (Japan), Celanese Corporation (US), Corbion NV (Netherlands), and Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., (India), among others.

GLOBAL PROPIONIC ACID FOR ANIMAL FEED MARKET DEFINITION

Propionic acid is a clear liquid with a strong odour. It has synonyms such as carboxylic acid, carboxyethane, ethane carboxylic acid, and ethyl formic acid, and is miscible with water and a few organic solvents. Propionic acid is a naturally occurring chemical that can be found in essential oils as esters. Carbon monoxide and ethylene are two important raw ingredients utilized in the synthesis of propionic acid.

GLOBAL PROPIONIC ACID FOR ANIMAL FEED MARKET SCOPE

The propionic acid for animal feed market is segmented on the basis of grade, process, and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Grade

Biotech/Analytical (High Purity)

Technical (Low Purity)

On the basis of grade, the propionic acid for animal feed market is segmented into biotech/analytical (high purity), and technical (low purity).

Process

Oxo Process

Reppe Process

By-Product Process

Based on process, the propionic acid for animal feed market is segmented into oxo process, reppe process, and by-product process.

End-User

Chemical

Agriculture

Healthcare

Personal Care

Food and Beverages

The propionic acid for animal feed market is also segmented on the basis of end-user. The end-user is segmented into chemical, agriculture, healthcare, personal care, food and beverages.

Propionic Acid for Animal Feed Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The Propionic Acid for Animal Feed market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, material type, end user and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Propionic Acid for Animal Feed market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market growth over this region is attributed to the high demand for fiber cement Propionic Acid for Animal Feed within the region.

Asia-Pacific on the other hand, is estimated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029, due to the prominent presence of fiber cement Propionic Acid for Animal Feed market players within the region. Moreover, the high requirement for the residential and commercial building construction also boosts the regional demand.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Key Question Answered in Report.

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Propionic Acid for Animal Feed Market?

What are the different marketing and distribution channels?

What is the current CAGR of the Propionic Acid for Animal Feed Market?

What are the Propionic Acid for Animal Feed market opportunities in front of the market?

What are the highest competitors in Propionic Acid for Animal Feed market?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT and Porter’s five techniques?

What is the Propionic Acid for Animal Feed market size and growth rate in the forecast period?

