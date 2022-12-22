Military Robots Market to Garner USD 31.21 billion with Healthy CAGR of 8.85% by 2029, Share, Size, Growth, Key Players, and Trends forecast

This market report has been generated with the inputs from a team of experts based on detailed market analysis. This market report contains insights about market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements. This report also includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. By taking into account myriad of objectives of the marketing research, this report has been generated. The This market report exhibits important product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers and research in the industry by the top market players.

The military robots market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 8.85% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 31.21 billion by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on military robots market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in the use of robots in areas affected by various types of attacks is escalating the growth of military robots market.

Competitive Landscape of the Military Robots Market

Northrop Grumman Corporation,

Lockheed Martin Corporation,

QinetiQ

ENDEAVOR ROBOTICS, INC.,

Cobham plc,

General Dynamics Corporation,

Elbit Systems Ltd.,

UAV Factory,

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.,

AeroVironment, Inc.,

IMI Systems Ltd.,

BAE Systems.,

Saab AB.,

Boeing., and others.

Military Robotics are autonomous robots that are designed for tasks like gunfire, rescue, airborne and for underwater surveillance, they are designed to provide military capable for image capturing, bomb disposal, gunfire, carry wounded military personnel, and detect mines. All this advancement is due to automation in military industry which helps in providing better service and safety.

Global Military Robots Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Development of artificial intelligence and modern technology drives the market of military robots

Increasing terrorism activities worldwide is another factor driving the growth of the market

Increase in perfection due to replacement of soldiers with robots is also driving the market growth

These robots are designed to provide excellent service at situation like hazardous and extreme environments without any hassle, contributing in the industrial development

Market Restraints:

Decline in defence budget in developed economies across the globe acts as restraints for the industry

High cost of procurement and maintenance cost for the robots

Market Segmentation

By Platform

Land Robots Wheeled Tracked Legged Wearable

Marine Robots Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV) Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV)

Airborne Robots Small UAV Tactical UAV Strategic UAV Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV)



By Payout

Sensor

Radar

Weapon

Others

By Application

Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Search and Rescue

Combat Support

Transportation

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)

Mine Clearance

Firefighting

Warfield

Others

By End user

Military Market

Homeland Security Market

By Mode of Operation

Human Operated Tethered Untethered Remotely Operated Tele operated Autonomous Fully Autonomous Semi-Autonomous



Regional Analysis for Global Military Robots Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

