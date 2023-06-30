Krill Oil Market industry outlook, share estimation, company profiles with strategies, future demands, production-scenario and supply forecast to 2021-2031 | Norwegian Fish Oil AS, Quingdao Kangjing Marine Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Xi’an Prius biological engineering Co. Ltd., Nutrifynn Caps Inc.

Global Krill Oil Market from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Krill Oil Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, rest Blockchain Market raints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Krill oil is an oil derived from krill, small shrimp-like crustaceans that are a major part of the diet of many fish, whales, and other marine animals. Krill oil contains omega-3 fatty acids, which are believed to be beneficial for human health in a number of ways. Krill oil is also a source of the antioxidant astaxanthin, which has been shown to have a number of health benefits.

Key Trends

Krill oil technology is constantly evolving to meet the needs of consumers. Some of the key trends in krill oil technology include:

1. Improved extraction methods: Krill oil manufacturers are constantly working to improve the extraction methods used to obtain the oil. This includes developing new and more efficient ways to remove the oil from the krill without damaging it.

2. Improved packaging: Krill oil packaging is constantly being improved to extend the shelf life of the product and to make it more user-friendly. New packaging materials and methods are being developed to keep the oil fresh for longer periods of time.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of the krill oil market include the rising health consciousness among consumers, the growing popularity of krill oil supplements, and the wide range of health benefits associated with krill oil consumption.

Krill oil is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are known to support heart health, cognitive function, and joint health.

Krill oil is also a source of the antioxidant astaxanthin, which has been shown to have anti-inflammatory and immune-supportive properties.

Market Segments

The krill oil market is segmented by type, end-user, and region. By type, the market is classified into liquid, capsules, and soft gels. Based on the end-user, it is bifurcated into dietary supplements, food & beverages, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global krill oil market includes players such as Neptune Biotech, Aker BioMarine AS, Schiff Nutrition International Inc., Fuji Chemicals, Krill Canada, Rimfrost AS, Norwegian Fish Oil AS, Quingdao Kangjing Marine Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Xi’an Prius biological engineering Co. Ltd., Nutrifynn Caps Inc., and others.

