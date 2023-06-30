Automotive Interior Composite Material market: Players tapping Emerging Markets | Toray, Teijin, Kuraray

“The Automotive Interior Composite Material global market is thoroughly researched in this report, noting important aspects like market competition, global and regional growth, market segmentation and market structure. The report author analysts have estimated the size of the global market in terms of value and volume using the latest research tools and techniques. The report also includes estimates for market share, revenue, production, consumption, gross profit margin, CAGR, and other key factors. Readers can enhance their knowledge on the trading strategies, recent developments, current and future progress of the key players in the Automotive Interior Composite Material global market.

The report includes an in-depth study of the global market segment Automotive Interior Composite Material, where segments and sub-segments are analyzed in quite detail. This research will help players focus on high growth segments and modify their business strategy, if needed. The Automotive Interior Composite Material global market is segmented based on type, application and geography. The regional segmentation research presented in the report provides players with valuable insights and data regarding key geographic markets such as North America, China, Europe, India , US, UK and MEA. Our researchers and analysts use reliable primary and secondary sources for research and data.

Major Players : Toray, Teijin, Kuraray, Covestro, Shian Microfiber, Asahi Kasei, Duksung, Daewon Chemical, Filwel, Kolon, San Fang Chemical, Nanya, Hexin Holdings, Anhui Anli, GOODSUN, Xiefu new materials, Huafon Microfibre

Study Coverage: This section includes brief information about key products sold in the global Automotive Interior Composite Material market followed by an overview of important segments and manufacturers covered in the report. It also gives highlights of market size growth rates of different type and application segments. Furthermore, it includes information about study objectives and years considered for the complete research study.

Executive Summary: Here, the report focuses on key trends of various products and other markets. It also shares analysis of the competitive landscape, where prominent players and market concentration ratio are shed light upon. Prominent players are studied on the basis of their date of market entry, products, manufacturing base distribution, and headquarters.

Market Size by Manufacturer: In this part of the report, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and price, revenue, and production by manufacturer are analyzed. This section also provides revenue and production shares by manufacturer.

Production by Region: Apart from global production and revenue shares by region, the authors have shared critical information about regional production in different geographical markets. Each regional market is analyzed taking into account vital factors, viz. import and export, key players, and revenue, besides production.

Consumption by Region: The report concentrates on global and regional consumption here. It provides figures related to global consumption by region such as consumption market share. All of the regional markets studied are assessed on the basis of consumption by country and application followed by analysis of country-level markets.

Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, revenue, and production by type.

Market Size by Application: It gives an overview of market size analysis by application followed by analysis of consumption market share, consumption, and breakdown data by application.

Key Industry Players: Leading players of the industry are profiled here on the basis of economic activity and plans, SWOT analysis, products, revenue, production, and other company details.

Entry Strategy for Key Countries: Entry strategies for all of the country-level markets studied in the report are provided here.

Production Forecasts: Apart from global production and revenue forecasts, this section provides production and revenue forecasts by region. It also includes forecast of key producers, where important regions and countries are taken into consideration, followed by forecast by type.

Consumption Forecast: It includes global consumption forecast by application and region. In addition, it provides consumption forecast for all regional markets studied in the report.

Opportunities and Challenges, Threats, and Affecting Factors: It includes Porter’s Five Forces analysis, market challenges, opportunities, and other market dynamics.

Key Findings of the Study: These give a clear picture of the current and future status of the global Automotive Interior Composite Material market.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Interior Composite Material Product Introduction

1.2 Global Automotive Interior Composite Material Outlook 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

1.2.1 Global Automotive Interior Composite Material Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2018-2029

1.2.2 Global Automotive Interior Composite Material Sales in Volume for the Year 2018-2029

1.3 United States Automotive Interior Composite Material Outlook 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

1.3.1 United States Automotive Interior Composite Material Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2018-2029

1.3.2 United States Automotive Interior Composite Material Sales in Volume for the Year 2018-2029

1.4 Automotive Interior Composite Material Market Size, United States VS Global, 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Automotive Interior Composite Material in Global, 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Automotive Interior Composite Material Market Size, United States VS Global, 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

1.5 Automotive Interior Composite Material Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Automotive Interior Composite Material Industry Trends

1.5.2 Automotive Interior Composite Material Market Drivers

1.5.3 Automotive Interior Composite Material Market Challenges

1.5.4 Automotive Interior Composite Material Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Automotive Interior Composite Material by Type

2.1 Automotive Interior Composite Material Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 PVC Material

2.1.2 PU Material

2.2 Global Automotive Interior Composite Material Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Automotive Interior Composite Material Sales in Value, by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029)

2.2.2 Global Automotive Interior Composite Material Sales in Volume, by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029)

2.2.3 Global Automotive Interior Composite Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029)

2.3 United States Automotive Interior Composite Material Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Automotive Interior Composite Material Sales in Value, by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029)

2.3.2 United States Automotive Interior Composite Material Sales in Volume, by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029)

2.3.3 United States Automotive Interior Composite Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029)

3 Automotive Interior Composite Material by Application

3.1 Automotive Interior Composite Material Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Dashboard

3.1.2 Door Panels

3.1.3 Seats

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Automotive Interior Composite Material Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Automotive Interior Composite Material Sales in Value, by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Interior Composite Material Sales in Volume, by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Interior Composite Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029)

3.3 United States Automotive Interior Composite Material Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Automotive Interior Composite Material Sales in Value, by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029)

3.3.2 United States Automotive Interior Composite Material Sales in Volume, by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029)

3.3.3 United States Automotive Interior Composite Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029)

4 Global Automotive Interior Composite Material Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Automotive Interior Composite Material Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Global Key Manufacturers of Automotive Interior Composite Material, Ranked by Revenue (2022)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Interior Composite Material Revenue by Manufacturer (2018-2023)

4.1.3 Global Automotive Interior Composite Material Sales by Manufacturer (2018-2023)

4.1.4 Global Automotive Interior Composite Material Price by Manufacturer (2018-2023)

4.2 Global Automotive Interior Composite Material Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Automotive Interior Composite Material Market Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Automotive Interior Composite Material in 2022

4.2.3 Global Automotive Interior Composite Material Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Key Manufacturers of Automotive Interior Composite Material, Manufacturing Base Distribution and Headquarters

4.4 Global Key Manufacturers of Automotive Interior Composite Material, Product Offered and Application

4.5 Global Key Manufacturers of Automotive Interior Composite Material, Date of Enter into This Industry

4.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.7 United States Automotive Interior Composite Material Market Size by Company

4.7.1 Key Players of Automotive Interior Composite Material in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2022)

4.7.2 United States Automotive Interior Composite Material Revenue by Players (2018-2023)

4.7.3 United States Automotive Interior Composite Material Sales by Players (2018-2023)

5 Global Automotive Interior Composite Material Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Automotive Interior Composite Material Market Size by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

5.2 Global Automotive Interior Composite Material Market Size in Volume by Region (2018-2029)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Interior Composite Material Sales in Volume by Region: 2018-2023

5.2.2 Global Automotive Interior Composite Material Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2024-2029)

5.3 Global Automotive Interior Composite Material Market Size in Value by Region (2018-2029)

5.3.1 Global Automotive Interior Composite Material Sales in Value by Region: 2018-2023

5.3.2 Global Automotive Interior Composite Material Sales in Value by Region: 2024-2029

6 Americas

6.1 Americas Automotive Interior Composite Material Market Size YoY Growth 2018-2029

6.2 Americas Automotive Interior Composite Material Sales in Volume, by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029)

6.3 Americas Automotive Interior Composite Material Sales in Volume, by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029)

6.4 Americas Automotive Interior Composite Material Market Facts & Figures by Country (2018, 2022 & 2029)

6.4.1 Americas Automotive Interior Composite Material Sales in Value by Country (2018, 2022 & 2029)

6.4.2 Americas Automotive Interior Composite Material Sales in Volume by Country (2018, 2022 & 2029)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada

6.4.5 Mexico

6.4.6 Brazil

7 EMEA

7.1 EMEA Automotive Interior Composite Material Market Size YoY Growth 2018-2029

7.2 EMEA Automotive Interior Composite Material Sales in Volume, by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029)

7.3 EMEA Automotive Interior Composite Material Sales in Volume, by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029)

7.4 EMEA Automotive Interior Composite Material Market Facts & Figures by Country (2018, 2022 & 2029)

7.4.1 EMEA Automotive Interior Composite Material Sales in Value by Country (2018, 2022 & 2029)

7.4.2 EMEA Automotive Interior Composite Material Sales in Volume by Country (2018, 2022 & 2029)

7.4.3 Europe

7.4.4 Middle East

7.4.5 Africa

8 China

8.1 China Automotive Interior Composite Material Market Size YoY Growth 2018-2029

8.2 China Automotive Interior Composite Material Sales in Volume, by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029)

8.3 China Automotive Interior Composite Material Sales in Volume, by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029)

9 APAC

9.1 APAC Automotive Interior Composite Material Market Size YoY Growth 2018-2029

9.2 APAC Automotive Interior Composite Material Sales in Volume, by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029)

9.3 APAC Automotive Interior Composite Material Sales in Volume, by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029)

9.4 APAC Automotive Interior Composite Material Market Facts & Figures by Region (2018, 2022 & 2029)

9.4.1 APAC Automotive Interior Composite Material Sales in Value by Region (2018, 2022 & 2029)

9.4.2 APAC Automotive Interior Composite Material Sales in Volume by Region (2018, 2022 & 2029)

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.5 China Taiwan

9.4.6 Southeast Asia

9.4.7 India

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Toray

10.1.1 Toray Company Information

10.1.2 Toray Description and Business Overview

10.1.3 Toray Automotive Interior Composite Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.1.4 Toray Automotive Interior Composite Material Products Offered

10.1.5 Toray Recent Development

10.2 Teijin

10.2.1 Teijin Company Information

10.2.2 Teijin Description and Business Overview

10.2.3 Teijin Automotive Interior Composite Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.2.4 Teijin Automotive Interior Composite Material Products Offered

10.2.5 Teijin Recent Development

10.3 Kuraray

10.3.1 Kuraray Company Information

10.3.2 Kuraray Description and Business Overview

10.3.3 Kuraray Automotive Interior Composite Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.3.4 Kuraray Automotive Interior Composite Material Products Offered

10.3.5 Kuraray Recent Development

10.4 Covestro

10.4.1 Covestro Company Information

10.4.2 Covestro Description and Business Overview

10.4.3 Covestro Automotive Interior Composite Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.4.4 Covestro Automotive Interior Composite Material Products Offered

10.4.5 Covestro Recent Development

10.5 Shian Microfiber

10.5.1 Shian Microfiber Company Information

10.5.2 Shian Microfiber Description and Business Overview

10.5.3 Shian Microfiber Automotive Interior Composite Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.5.4 Shian Microfiber Automotive Interior Composite Material Products Offered

10.5.5 Shian Microfiber Recent Development

10.6 Asahi Kasei

10.6.1 Asahi Kasei Company Information

10.6.2 Asahi Kasei Description and Business Overview

10.6.3 Asahi Kasei Automotive Interior Composite Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.6.4 Asahi Kasei Automotive Interior Composite Material Products Offered

10.6.5 Asahi Kasei Recent Development

10.7 Duksung

10.7.1 Duksung Company Information

10.7.2 Duksung Description and Business Overview

10.7.3 Duksung Automotive Interior Composite Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.7.4 Duksung Automotive Interior Composite Material Products Offered

10.7.5 Duksung Recent Development

10.8 Daewon Chemical

10.8.1 Daewon Chemical Company Information

10.8.2 Daewon Chemical Description and Business Overview

10.8.3 Daewon Chemical Automotive Interior Composite Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.8.4 Daewon Chemical Automotive Interior Composite Material Products Offered

10.8.5 Daewon Chemical Recent Development

10.9 Filwel

10.9.1 Filwel Company Information

10.9.2 Filwel Description and Business Overview

10.9.3 Filwel Automotive Interior Composite Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.9.4 Filwel Automotive Interior Composite Material Products Offered

10.9.5 Filwel Recent Development

10.10 Kolon

10.10.1 Kolon Company Information

10.10.2 Kolon Description and Business Overview

10.10.3 Kolon Automotive Interior Composite Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.10.4 Kolon Automotive Interior Composite Material Products Offered

10.10.5 Kolon Recent Development

10.11 San Fang Chemical

10.11.1 San Fang Chemical Company Information

10.11.2 San Fang Chemical Description and Business Overview

10.11.3 San Fang Chemical Automotive Interior Composite Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.11.4 San Fang Chemical Automotive Interior Composite Material Products Offered

10.11.5 San Fang Chemical Recent Development

10.12 Nanya

10.12.1 Nanya Company Information

10.12.2 Nanya Description and Business Overview

10.12.3 Nanya Automotive Interior Composite Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.12.4 Nanya Automotive Interior Composite Material Products Offered

10.12.5 Nanya Recent Development

10.13 Hexin Holdings

10.13.1 Hexin Holdings Company Information

10.13.2 Hexin Holdings Description and Business Overview

10.13.3 Hexin Holdings Automotive Interior Composite Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.13.4 Hexin Holdings Automotive Interior Composite Material Products Offered

10.13.5 Hexin Holdings Recent Development

10.14 Anhui Anli

10.14.1 Anhui Anli Company Information

10.14.2 Anhui Anli Description and Business Overview

10.14.3 Anhui Anli Automotive Interior Composite Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.14.4 Anhui Anli Automotive Interior Composite Material Products Offered

10.14.5 Anhui Anli Recent Development

10.15 GOODSUN

10.15.1 GOODSUN Company Information

10.15.2 GOODSUN Description and Business Overview

10.15.3 GOODSUN Automotive Interior Composite Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.15.4 GOODSUN Automotive Interior Composite Material Products Offered

10.15.5 GOODSUN Recent Development

10.16 Xiefu new materials

10.16.1 Xiefu new materials Company Information

10.16.2 Xiefu new materials Description and Business Overview

10.16.3 Xiefu new materials Automotive Interior Composite Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.16.4 Xiefu new materials Automotive Interior Composite Material Products Offered

10.16.5 Xiefu new materials Recent Development

10.17 Huafon Microfibre

10.17.1 Huafon Microfibre Company Information

10.17.2 Huafon Microfibre Description and Business Overview

10.17.3 Huafon Microfibre Automotive Interior Composite Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.17.4 Huafon Microfibre Automotive Interior Composite Material Products Offered

10.17.5 Huafon Microfibre Recent Development

11 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Automotive Interior Composite Material Industry Chain Analysis

11.2 Automotive Interior Composite Material Key Raw Materials

11.2.1 Key Raw Materials

11.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.3 Automotive Interior Composite Material Production Mode & Process

11.4 Automotive Interior Composite Material Sales and Marketing

11.4.1 Automotive Interior Composite Material Sales Channels

11.4.2 Automotive Interior Composite Material Distributors

11.5 Automotive Interior Composite Material Customers

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

