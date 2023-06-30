Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather market: Drivers, Threats, and Opportunities between 2023-2029 | Kuraray, Toray, Teijin

“The Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather global market is thoroughly researched in this report, noting important aspects like market competition, global and regional growth, market segmentation and market structure. The report author analysts have estimated the size of the global market in terms of value and volume using the latest research tools and techniques. The report also includes estimates for market share, revenue, production, consumption, gross profit margin, CAGR, and other key factors. Readers can enhance their knowledge on the trading strategies, recent developments, current and future progress of the key players in the Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather global market.

The report includes an in-depth study of the global market segment Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather, where segments and sub-segments are analyzed in quite detail. This research will help players focus on high growth segments and modify their business strategy, if needed. The Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather global market is segmented based on type, application and geography. The regional segmentation research presented in the report provides players with valuable insights and data regarding key geographic markets such as North America, China, Europe, India , US, UK and MEA. Our researchers and analysts use reliable primary and secondary sources for research and data.

Major Players : Kuraray, Toray, Teijin, Covestro, Shian Microfiber, GOODSUN, Asahi Kasei, Duksung, Daewon Chemical, Filwel, Kolon, San Fang Chemical, Nanya, Hexin Holdings, Anhui Anli

Study Coverage: This section includes brief information about key products sold in the global Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather market followed by an overview of important segments and manufacturers covered in the report. It also gives highlights of market size growth rates of different type and application segments. Furthermore, it includes information about study objectives and years considered for the complete research study.

Executive Summary: Here, the report focuses on key trends of various products and other markets. It also shares analysis of the competitive landscape, where prominent players and market concentration ratio are shed light upon. Prominent players are studied on the basis of their date of market entry, products, manufacturing base distribution, and headquarters.

Market Size by Manufacturer: In this part of the report, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and price, revenue, and production by manufacturer are analyzed. This section also provides revenue and production shares by manufacturer.

Production by Region: Apart from global production and revenue shares by region, the authors have shared critical information about regional production in different geographical markets. Each regional market is analyzed taking into account vital factors, viz. import and export, key players, and revenue, besides production.

Consumption by Region: The report concentrates on global and regional consumption here. It provides figures related to global consumption by region such as consumption market share. All of the regional markets studied are assessed on the basis of consumption by country and application followed by analysis of country-level markets.

Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, revenue, and production by type.

Market Size by Application: It gives an overview of market size analysis by application followed by analysis of consumption market share, consumption, and breakdown data by application.

Key Industry Players: Leading players of the industry are profiled here on the basis of economic activity and plans, SWOT analysis, products, revenue, production, and other company details.

Entry Strategy for Key Countries: Entry strategies for all of the country-level markets studied in the report are provided here.

Production Forecasts: Apart from global production and revenue forecasts, this section provides production and revenue forecasts by region. It also includes forecast of key producers, where important regions and countries are taken into consideration, followed by forecast by type.

Consumption Forecast: It includes global consumption forecast by application and region. In addition, it provides consumption forecast for all regional markets studied in the report.

Opportunities and Challenges, Threats, and Affecting Factors: It includes Porter’s Five Forces analysis, market challenges, opportunities, and other market dynamics.

Key Findings of the Study: These give a clear picture of the current and future status of the global Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather market.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Product Introduction

1.2 Global Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Outlook 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

1.2.1 Global Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2018-2029

1.2.2 Global Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Sales in Volume for the Year 2018-2029

1.3 United States Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Outlook 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

1.3.1 United States Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2018-2029

1.3.2 United States Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Sales in Volume for the Year 2018-2029

1.4 Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Market Size, United States VS Global, 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather in Global, 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Market Size, United States VS Global, 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

1.5 Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Industry Trends

1.5.2 Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Market Drivers

1.5.3 Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Market Challenges

1.5.4 Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather by Type

2.1 Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Normal PU

2.1.2 Microfiber PU

2.1.3 Ecological Function PU

2.2 Global Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Sales in Value, by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029)

2.2.2 Global Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Sales in Volume, by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029)

2.2.3 Global Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029)

2.3 United States Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Sales in Value, by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029)

2.3.2 United States Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Sales in Volume, by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029)

2.3.3 United States Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029)

3 Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather by Application

3.1 Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 High-End Sofa Leather

3.1.2 Car Leather

3.1.3 Clothing Leather

3.1.4 Sports Goods

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Sales in Value, by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029)

3.2.2 Global Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Sales in Volume, by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029)

3.3.3 Global Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029)

3.3 United States Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Sales in Value, by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029)

3.3.2 United States Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Sales in Volume, by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029)

3.3.3 United States Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029)

4 Global Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Global Key Manufacturers of Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather, Ranked by Revenue (2022)

4.1.2 Global Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Revenue by Manufacturer (2018-2023)

4.1.3 Global Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Sales by Manufacturer (2018-2023)

4.1.4 Global Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Price by Manufacturer (2018-2023)

4.2 Global Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Market Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather in 2022

4.2.3 Global Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Key Manufacturers of Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather, Manufacturing Base Distribution and Headquarters

4.4 Global Key Manufacturers of Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather, Product Offered and Application

4.5 Global Key Manufacturers of Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather, Date of Enter into This Industry

4.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.7 United States Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Market Size by Company

4.7.1 Key Players of Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2022)

4.7.2 United States Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Revenue by Players (2018-2023)

4.7.3 United States Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Sales by Players (2018-2023)

5 Global Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Market Size by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

5.2 Global Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Market Size in Volume by Region (2018-2029)

5.2.1 Global Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Sales in Volume by Region: 2018-2023

5.2.2 Global Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2024-2029)

5.3 Global Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Market Size in Value by Region (2018-2029)

5.3.1 Global Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Sales in Value by Region: 2018-2023

5.3.2 Global Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Sales in Value by Region: 2024-2029

6 Americas

6.1 Americas Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Market Size YoY Growth 2018-2029

6.2 Americas Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Sales in Volume, by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029)

6.3 Americas Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Sales in Volume, by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029)

6.4 Americas Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Market Facts & Figures by Country (2018, 2022 & 2029)

6.4.1 Americas Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Sales in Value by Country (2018, 2022 & 2029)

6.4.2 Americas Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Sales in Volume by Country (2018, 2022 & 2029)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada

6.4.5 Mexico

6.4.6 Brazil

7 EMEA

7.1 EMEA Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Market Size YoY Growth 2018-2029

7.2 EMEA Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Sales in Volume, by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029)

7.3 EMEA Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Sales in Volume, by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029)

7.4 EMEA Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Market Facts & Figures by Country (2018, 2022 & 2029)

7.4.1 EMEA Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Sales in Value by Country (2018, 2022 & 2029)

7.4.2 EMEA Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Sales in Volume by Country (2018, 2022 & 2029)

7.4.3 Europe

7.4.4 Middle East

7.4.5 Africa

8 China

8.1 China Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Market Size YoY Growth 2018-2029

8.2 China Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Sales in Volume, by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029)

8.3 China Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Sales in Volume, by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029)

9 APAC

9.1 APAC Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Market Size YoY Growth 2018-2029

9.2 APAC Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Sales in Volume, by Type (2018, 2022 & 2029)

9.3 APAC Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Sales in Volume, by Application (2018, 2022 & 2029)

9.4 APAC Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Market Facts & Figures by Region (2018, 2022 & 2029)

9.4.1 APAC Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Sales in Value by Region (2018, 2022 & 2029)

9.4.2 APAC Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Sales in Volume by Region (2018, 2022 & 2029)

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.5 China Taiwan

9.4.6 Southeast Asia

9.4.7 India

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Kuraray

10.1.1 Kuraray Company Information

10.1.2 Kuraray Description and Business Overview

10.1.3 Kuraray Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.1.4 Kuraray Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Products Offered

10.1.5 Kuraray Recent Development

10.2 Toray

10.2.1 Toray Company Information

10.2.2 Toray Description and Business Overview

10.2.3 Toray Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.2.4 Toray Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Products Offered

10.2.5 Toray Recent Development

10.3 Teijin

10.3.1 Teijin Company Information

10.3.2 Teijin Description and Business Overview

10.3.3 Teijin Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.3.4 Teijin Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Products Offered

10.3.5 Teijin Recent Development

10.4 Covestro

10.4.1 Covestro Company Information

10.4.2 Covestro Description and Business Overview

10.4.3 Covestro Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.4.4 Covestro Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Products Offered

10.4.5 Covestro Recent Development

10.5 Shian Microfiber

10.5.1 Shian Microfiber Company Information

10.5.2 Shian Microfiber Description and Business Overview

10.5.3 Shian Microfiber Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.5.4 Shian Microfiber Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Products Offered

10.5.5 Shian Microfiber Recent Development

10.6 GOODSUN

10.6.1 GOODSUN Company Information

10.6.2 GOODSUN Description and Business Overview

10.6.3 GOODSUN Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.6.4 GOODSUN Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Products Offered

10.6.5 GOODSUN Recent Development

10.7 Asahi Kasei

10.7.1 Asahi Kasei Company Information

10.7.2 Asahi Kasei Description and Business Overview

10.7.3 Asahi Kasei Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.7.4 Asahi Kasei Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Products Offered

10.7.5 Asahi Kasei Recent Development

10.8 Duksung

10.8.1 Duksung Company Information

10.8.2 Duksung Description and Business Overview

10.8.3 Duksung Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.8.4 Duksung Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Products Offered

10.8.5 Duksung Recent Development

10.9 Daewon Chemical

10.9.1 Daewon Chemical Company Information

10.9.2 Daewon Chemical Description and Business Overview

10.9.3 Daewon Chemical Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.9.4 Daewon Chemical Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Products Offered

10.9.5 Daewon Chemical Recent Development

10.10 Filwel

10.10.1 Filwel Company Information

10.10.2 Filwel Description and Business Overview

10.10.3 Filwel Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.10.4 Filwel Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Products Offered

10.10.5 Filwel Recent Development

10.11 Kolon

10.11.1 Kolon Company Information

10.11.2 Kolon Description and Business Overview

10.11.3 Kolon Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.11.4 Kolon Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Products Offered

10.11.5 Kolon Recent Development

10.12 San Fang Chemical

10.12.1 San Fang Chemical Company Information

10.12.2 San Fang Chemical Description and Business Overview

10.12.3 San Fang Chemical Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.12.4 San Fang Chemical Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Products Offered

10.12.5 San Fang Chemical Recent Development

10.13 Nanya

10.13.1 Nanya Company Information

10.13.2 Nanya Description and Business Overview

10.13.3 Nanya Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.13.4 Nanya Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Products Offered

10.13.5 Nanya Recent Development

10.14 Hexin Holdings

10.14.1 Hexin Holdings Company Information

10.14.2 Hexin Holdings Description and Business Overview

10.14.3 Hexin Holdings Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.14.4 Hexin Holdings Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Products Offered

10.14.5 Hexin Holdings Recent Development

10.15 Anhui Anli

10.15.1 Anhui Anli Company Information

10.15.2 Anhui Anli Description and Business Overview

10.15.3 Anhui Anli Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.15.4 Anhui Anli Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Products Offered

10.15.5 Anhui Anli Recent Development

11 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Industry Chain Analysis

11.2 Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Key Raw Materials

11.2.1 Key Raw Materials

11.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.3 Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Production Mode & Process

11.4 Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Sales and Marketing

11.4.1 Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Sales Channels

11.4.2 Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Distributors

11.5 Eco-friendly Solvent Free Polyurethane Synthetic Leather Customers

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

