Aluminum Rolled Plate Market 2023-2029: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By Countries And Future Growth| QYResearch

The global Aluminum Rolled Plate market is broadly analyzed in this report which sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Aluminum Rolled Plate market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Aluminum Rolled Plate market, Also the details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Aluminum Rolled Plate market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Aluminum Rolled Plate market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Aluminum Rolled Plate market.

The term “Aluminium rolled products” is synonymous with the terms “flat rolled products” and “FRP” commonly used by manufacturers and third-party analysts in this industry. Aluminium rolled products are semi-finished Aluminium products that constitute the raw material for the manufacture of finished goods ranging from automotive body panels to household foil. There are two major types of manufacturing processes for Aluminium rolled products differing mainly in the process used to achieve the initial stage of processing: • “hot mills” that require sheet ingot, a rectangular slab of Aluminium, as starter material; and • “continuous casting mills” that can convert molten metal directly into semi-finished sheet. Both processes require subsequent rolling, which refer to as cold rolling, and finishing steps such as annealing, coating, leveling, or slitting to achieve the desired thickness, width and metal properties. Most customers receive shipments in the form of aluminium coil, a large roll of metal, which can be utilized in their fabrication processes.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Aluminum Rolled Plate Market

This report focuses on global and United States Aluminum Rolled Plate market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Aluminum Rolled Plate market size is estimated to be worth US$ 107930 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 119840 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, 1xxx Series accounting for % of the Aluminum Rolled Plate global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Packaging was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global top three manufacturers of Aluminum Rolled Plate occupied for a share nearly 30 percent, key players are Novelis, Arconic and UACJ, etc. China is the largest producer of Aluminum Rolled Plate, has a share over 40%, followed by Europe and United States.

Global Aluminum Rolled Plate Scope and Market Size

Aluminum Rolled Plate market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aluminum Rolled Plate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Aluminum Rolled Plate market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

1xxx Series

2xxx Series

3xxx Series

5xxx Series

6xxx Series

7xxx Series

8xxx Series

Segment by Application

Packaging

Automotive, Trucks, & Ships

Building & Construction

Industrial

Aerospace

Tooling & Mold Blocks

Consumer Durables

Foilstock

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Novelis

Arconic

UACJ

Constellium

Chinalco

Mtalco

Kobelco

Nanshan

Nippon Light Metal

Ma’aden

KUMZ

ALNAN

AMAG

Commonwealth

Granges

Luoyang Wanji

Zhongfu Industrial

Jiangsu Dingsheng

Kaiser

GLEICH

