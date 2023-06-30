Silicone Recycling Market Size, Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization, Research, Key Players, Economic Impact and Forecast to 2029| QYResearch

The global Silicone Recycling market is broadly analyzed in this report which sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Silicone Recycling market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Silicone Recycling market, Also the details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Silicone Recycling market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Silicone Recycling market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Silicone Recycling market.

Silicone refers to a compound whose molecular structure contains Si-C bonds and at least one organic group is directly connected to a silicon atom. The basic raw materials for the production of organic silicon mainly include metal silicon, methanol and hydrogen chloride. Starting from silicone monomers and their intermediates, through various reactions, or adding various fillers and additives, they are further processed into various end products such as silicone oil, silicone rubber, and silicone resin.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Silicone Recycling Market

This report focuses on global and United States Silicone Recycling market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Silicone Recycling market size is estimated to be worth US$ 60 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 78 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Recycling Method, Physical Crushing accounting for % of the Silicone Recycling global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Recycling Source, Industrial Waste Recycling was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

The main manufacturers of Silicone Recycling are ECO USA, GW United Chemicals GmbH and TerraCycle, etc. The top five manufacturers account for about 80% of the share. Asia-Pacific is the largest market with about 55% share, followed by North America and Europe with more than 20% and 15% share. Physical Crushing is the largest segment with about 80% share. Industrial Waste Recycling is the largest application with a share of about 67%.

Global Silicone Recycling Scope and Market Size

Silicone Recycling market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Silicone Recycling market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Silicone Recycling market size by players, by Recycling Method and by Recycling Source, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Recycling Method

Physical Crushing

Chemical Cracking

Segment by Recycling Source

Industrial Waste Recycling

Post-consumer Recycling

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

ECO USA

GW United Chemicals GmbH

TerraCycle

NewAge Industries

Supreme Silicones

Global Serve Pte Ltd (TGS)

Silikids (Gosili)

Munch Cupboard

Simple Ecology

Harmony Industries

