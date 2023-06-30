Cellular M2M Market will rise due to increasing demand for connected devices – GIS Reports

New York, Global Cellular M2M Market from Global Insight Services is the only authoritative source for intelligence on the Cellular M2M Market . The report will provide you with an analysis of the impact of the latest market disruptions such as the Russo-Ukrainian War and Covid-19 on the market. The report provides a qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters Analysis and PESTLE. The report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographic regions. The report also includes a comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as mergers and acquisitions activities in the market.

Download a Free PDF Sample Copy of Report : https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS23367

Cellular M2M is a short-range wireless communications technology that enables two-way communication between devices. It is based on the same technology as mobile phones and other cellular devices, but is designed specifically for M2M applications.

Cellular M2M devices are typically small, rugged and battery-powered, making them well-suited for use in remote or difficult-to-reach locations. They typically have a long range up to 10 kilometers and can operate in both urban and rural areas.

Key Trends

There are three key trends in Cellular M2M technology:

1. The rise of 4G LTE networks: 4G LTE networks are becoming increasingly widespread, and this is having a major impact on M2M applications. LTE offers higher speeds and greater capacity than previous generations of cellular networks, making it ideal for M2M applications that require high data rates. In addition, LTE networks are much more energy-efficient than older networks, which is important for battery-powered M2M devices.

2. The increasing adoption of M2M applications: The increasing adoption of M2M applications is another key trend. M2M applications are being used in a wide range of industries, from automotive and transportation to healthcare and manufacturing. This is being driven by the increasing availability of M2M-enabled devices and the falling cost of M2M connectivity.

3. The development of new M2M technologies: Finally, new M2M technologies are being developed that offer improved performance and capabilities. For example, NB-IoT is a new cellular technology that is specifically designed for M2M applications. It offers a number of advantages over traditional cellular technologies, including lower power consumption, higher data rates, and better coverage.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the cellular M2M market are the increasing demand for connected devices, the need for higher data speeds, and the declining cost of cellular connectivity.

The cost of cellular connectivity is also declining. This decline is expected to continue, making cellular connectivity more affordable for M2M applications.

Get Customized report as per your requirements : https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS23367

Market Segments

The cellular M2M market report is bifurcated on the basis of function, application, end user, and region. On the basis of function, it is segmented into connectivity services, professional services, and managed services. Based on application, it is analyzed across telemedicine, fleet management, smart meter, and others. By end user, it is categorized into healthcare, energy & utilities, manufacturing, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Player

The cellular M2M market report includes players such as AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, Vodafone, Telefonica, Ericsson, Arm Holdings, KPN, Orange S.A., and Deutsche Telekom AG.

Purchase This Market Research Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/checkout/single_user/GIS23367/

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +1-833-761-1700