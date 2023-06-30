Global Sales of Food Processing Ingredients are projected to top a valuation of at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2023-2032 | Royal DSM, Kerry Group Plc, Tate & Lyle, Ingredion, Inc, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

The global Food Processing Ingredients Market was valued at USD 46.5 billion in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow further till USD 86.1 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Food processing ingredients are substances that are added to food during the manufacturing process. These ingredients can be used to improve the taste, texture, or appearance of food. They can also be used to extend the shelf life of food or to add nutritional value. Some common food processing ingredients include salt, sugar, fat, and starch.

Market Trends and Drivers

The key drivers of the food processing ingredients market include the growing demand for processed food, the need for cost-effective and healthy ingredients, and the need for better product quality. The processed food industry is growing at a rapid pace due to the changing lifestyles of consumers and the need for convenient and ready-to-eat food. The demand for food processing ingredients is also driven by the need for cost-effective and healthy ingredients.

The food processing ingredients market is also driven by the need for better product quality. The quality of food ingredients has a direct impact on the quality of the final product. Thus, the manufacturers of food processing ingredients are constantly striving to improve the quality of their products.

Global Food Processing Ingredients Market Segmentation

By Form

Liquid Ingredients

Dry Ingredients

By Application

Beverages

Bakery & Confectionery Products

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Convenience Foods

Others

Major Players in the Global Food Processing Ingredients Market

The key players studied in the report are Arla Foods amba, Associated British Foods plc, Ashland, Inc, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Royal DSM, Kerry Group Plc, Tate & Lyle, Ingredion, Inc, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Dupont, and Nexira among others.

