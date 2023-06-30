Carton Liners Market Size, Sales, CAGR And Competition Data and forecast 2021-2031 | Chantler Packages, Insulated Products Corporation

Global Carton Liners Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Carton Liners Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Carton liners are used to line the inside of corrugated cardboard boxes to protect the contents from damage during shipping. The liner is usually made of kraft paper, which is a strong type of paper made from wood pulp. The liner is glued or taped to the inside of the box and helps to reinforce the box so that it can better withstand the rigors of shipping.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in carton liner technology.

One is the trend toward lighter-weight materials. This is driven by the need to reduce costs and increase efficiency.

Another trend is the move toward more recyclable and compostable materials. This is driven by environmental concerns.

And finally, there is a trend toward more sophisticated printing and finishing techniques.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the carton liners market are the growing demand for carton liners from the food and beverage industry and the increasing use of carton liners in the packaging of various consumer goods.

The demand for carton liners from the food and beverage industry is driven by the growing demand for packaged food and the need for safe and hygienic packaging of food products.

The increasing use of carton liners in packaging various consumer goods is another crucial driver of the carton liners market.

Carton liners are used in the packaging of a wide range of consumer goods such as cosmetics, personal care products, electronics, and pharmaceuticals.

Restraints & Challenges

The key restraints and challenges in the carton liners market include the volatile raw material prices and the stringent regulations regarding the use of packaging materials.

The volatile raw material prices have a direct impact on the carton liners market, as the prices of paper and plastics are constantly fluctuating.

The stringent regulations regarding the use of packaging materials are another key challenge faced by the carton liners market.

Market Segments

The carton liners market is segmented by materials, application, end-use, and region. By materials, the market is classified into polyethylene, polystyrene, and others. Based on application, it is bifurcated into VCI, thermal protection, static shielding, and others. On the basis of end-use, it is divided into the food industry, metal industry, automotive industry, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global carton liners market includes players such as Chantler Packages, Insulated Products Corporation, Plascon Group, Sancell Pty Ltd., Alpine Packaging Inc, Heritage Packaging, American Plastics Company, Protective Lining Corp., 3D Barrier Bags Inc., Protective Packaging Ltd., and others.

