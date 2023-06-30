Biomass Pellets Industry Showing Impressive Growth during Forecast Period 2021 – 2031 | Drax Group plc, Forest Energy Corporation, Energex Corporation

According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “ Biomass Pellets Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Biomass pellets are a type of renewable energy source that is derived from organic matter, such as wood chips, sawdust, and agricultural waste. These pellets are typically used in pellet stoves or boilers to generate heat, but can also be used in power plants to create electricity. Biomass pellets are a sustainable and eco-friendly alternative to traditional fossil fuels, and can help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Top Key Players in Biomass Pellets market: New England Wood Pellet, Drax Group plc, Forest Energy Corporation, Energex Corporation, International WoodFuels LLC

Key Trends

The key trends in biomass pellets technology are the development of more efficient pellet mills and the production of pellets from a wider range of feedstocks.Pellet mills are becoming more efficient as manufacturers look for ways to reduce energy consumption and increase production capacity. The latest generation of pellet mills are equipped with features such as variable speed drives, automatic lubrication systems, and automatic pellet size adjustment.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of biomass pellets market are as follows:1) Increasing awareness about the environment and the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions: Biomass pellets are a renewable and carbon-neutral energy source that can help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.2) Government policies and incentives: Several governments around the world are promoting the use of biomass pellets through policies and incentives, which is driving the growth of the market.

Market Segments

The Biomass Pellets Market is segmented by source, end-use and region. By source, the market is classified into agriculture residue, wood sawdust, and others. By end-use, the market is bifurcated into power generation, industrial heating, commercial and domestic heating, and others. By region, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

