Roofing Liners Market Analysis & Trends,Industry Forecast to 2029

Los Angeles, United States,- The research study presented here is a brilliant compilation of different types of analysis of critical aspects of the global Roofing Liners market. It sheds light on how the global Roofing Liners market is expected to grow during the course of the forecast period. With SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it gives a deep explanation of the strengths and weaknesses of the global Roofing Liners market and the different players operating therein. The authors of the report have also provided qualitative and quantitative analyses of several microeconomic and macroeconomic factors impacting the global Roofing Liners market. In addition, the research study helps to understand the changes in the industry supply chain, manufacturing process, and cost, sales scenarios, and dynamics of the global Roofing Liners market.

Get a Sample Copy of this Report : https://www.qyresearch.com/sample/191546

Roofing liners is a type of membrance for buildings.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Roofing Liners Market

This report focuses on global and United States Roofing Liners market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Roofing Liners market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, EPDM accounting for % of the Roofing Liners global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While by Application, Residential was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

In United States the Roofing Liners market size is expected to grow from US$ million in 2021 to US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

Global Roofing Liners Scope and Market Size

Roofing Liners market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Roofing Liners market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Roofing Liners market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type, the Roofing Liners market is segmented into

EPDM

TPO

PVC

Others

Segment by Application, the Roofing Liners market is segmented into

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Regional and Country-level Analysis

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Competitive Landscape and Roofing Liners Market Share Analysis

Roofing Liners market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2017-2022. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2017-2022. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Roofing Liners business, the date to enter into the Roofing Liners market, Roofing Liners product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Firestone

Carlisle

Atarfil

Seaman

Dupont

Sika

Atlas

Enquire for Customization in The Report https://www.qyresearch.com/customize/191546

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Roofing Liners Product Introduction

1.2 Global Roofing Liners Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Roofing Liners Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Roofing Liners Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Roofing Liners Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Roofing Liners Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Roofing Liners Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Roofing Liners Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Roofing Liners in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Roofing Liners Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Roofing Liners Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Roofing Liners Industry Trends

1.5.2 Roofing Liners Market Drivers

1.5.3 Roofing Liners Market Challenges

1.5.4 Roofing Liners Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Roofing Liners Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 EPDM

2.1.2 TPO

2.1.3 PVC

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Roofing Liners Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Roofing Liners Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Roofing Liners Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Roofing Liners Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Roofing Liners Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Roofing Liners Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Roofing Liners Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Roofing Liners Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Roofing Liners Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Residential

3.1.2 Commercial

3.1.3 Industrial

3.2 Global Roofing Liners Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Roofing Liners Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Roofing Liners Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Roofing Liners Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Roofing Liners Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Roofing Liners Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Roofing Liners Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Roofing Liners Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Roofing Liners Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Roofing Liners Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Roofing Liners Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Roofing Liners Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Roofing Liners Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Roofing Liners Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Roofing Liners Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Roofing Liners Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Roofing Liners in 2021

4.2.3 Global Roofing Liners Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Roofing Liners Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Roofing Liners Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Roofing Liners Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Roofing Liners Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Roofing Liners Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Roofing Liners Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Roofing Liners Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Roofing Liners Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Roofing Liners Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Roofing Liners Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Roofing Liners Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Roofing Liners Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Roofing Liners Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Roofing Liners Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Roofing Liners Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Roofing Liners Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Roofing Liners Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Roofing Liners Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Roofing Liners Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Roofing Liners Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Roofing Liners Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Roofing Liners Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Roofing Liners Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Roofing Liners Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Roofing Liners Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Roofing Liners Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Firestone

7.1.1 Firestone Corporation Information

7.1.2 Firestone Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Firestone Roofing Liners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Firestone Roofing Liners Products Offered

7.1.5 Firestone Recent Development

7.2 Carlisle

7.2.1 Carlisle Corporation Information

7.2.2 Carlisle Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Carlisle Roofing Liners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Carlisle Roofing Liners Products Offered

7.2.5 Carlisle Recent Development

7.3 Atarfil

7.3.1 Atarfil Corporation Information

7.3.2 Atarfil Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Atarfil Roofing Liners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Atarfil Roofing Liners Products Offered

7.3.5 Atarfil Recent Development

7.4 Seaman

7.4.1 Seaman Corporation Information

7.4.2 Seaman Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Seaman Roofing Liners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Seaman Roofing Liners Products Offered

7.4.5 Seaman Recent Development

7.5 Dupont

7.5.1 Dupont Corporation Information

7.5.2 Dupont Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Dupont Roofing Liners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Dupont Roofing Liners Products Offered

7.5.5 Dupont Recent Development

7.6 Sika

7.6.1 Sika Corporation Information

7.6.2 Sika Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Sika Roofing Liners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Sika Roofing Liners Products Offered

7.6.5 Sika Recent Development

7.7 Atlas

7.7.1 Atlas Corporation Information

7.7.2 Atlas Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Atlas Roofing Liners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Atlas Roofing Liners Products Offered

7.7.5 Atlas Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Roofing Liners Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Roofing Liners Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Roofing Liners Distributors

8.3 Roofing Liners Production Mode & Process

8.4 Roofing Liners Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Roofing Liners Sales Channels

8.4.2 Roofing Liners Distributors

8.5 Roofing Liners Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established as a research firm in 2007 and has since grown into a trusted brand amongst many industries. Over the years, we have consistently worked toward delivering high-quality customized solutions for wide range of clients ranging from ICT to healthcare industries. With over 50,000 satisfied clients, spread over 80 countries, we have sincerely strived to deliver the best analytics through exhaustive research methodologies.