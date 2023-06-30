Adhesive Hook & Loop Market 2023 Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2029

Los Angeles, United States,- The research study presented here is a brilliant compilation of different types of analysis of critical aspects of the global Adhesive Hook & Loop market. It sheds light on how the global Adhesive Hook & Loop market is expected to grow during the course of the forecast period. With SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it gives a deep explanation of the strengths and weaknesses of the global Adhesive Hook & Loop market and the different players operating therein. The authors of the report have also provided qualitative and quantitative analyses of several microeconomic and macroeconomic factors impacting the global Adhesive Hook & Loop market. In addition, the research study helps to understand the changes in the industry supply chain, manufacturing process, and cost, sales scenarios, and dynamics of the global Adhesive Hook & Loop market.

Adhesive Hook & Loop is the hook and loop with adhensive that can be easily applied to the surface.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Adhesive Hook & Loop Market

This report focuses on global and United States Adhesive Hook & Loop market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Adhesive Hook & Loop market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Nylon Velcro (Hook & Loop) accounting for % of the Adhesive Hook & Loop global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While by Application, Footwear & Apparel was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

In United States the Adhesive Hook & Loop market size is expected to grow from US$ million in 2021 to US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

Global Adhesive Hook & Loop Scope and Market Size

Adhesive Hook & Loop market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Adhesive Hook & Loop market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Adhesive Hook & Loop market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type, the Adhesive Hook & Loop market is segmented into

Nylon Velcro (Hook & Loop)

Polyester Velcro (Hook & Loop)

Others

Segment by Application, the Adhesive Hook & Loop market is segmented into

Footwear & Apparel

Transportation

Industrial Manufacturing

Medical

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Competitive Landscape and Adhesive Hook & Loop Market Share Analysis

Adhesive Hook & Loop market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2017-2022. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2017-2022. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Adhesive Hook & Loop business, the date to enter into the Adhesive Hook & Loop market, Adhesive Hook & Loop product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Velcro

3M

APLIX

Kuraray Group

YKK

Paiho

Jianli

Heyi

Binder

Shingyi

Lovetex

Essentra Components

HALCO

Krahnen&Gobbers

Dunlap

DirecTex

